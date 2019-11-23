NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska was a winner in overtime while Creighton cruised to a third win in four tries on Friday in men's regional college basketball action.

Nebraska (2-2): The Huskers used a strong overtime period for a 93-86 win over Southern (2-3). Jervay Green had 22 points and six assists while Cam Mack added 16 and eight. Yvan Ouedraogo scored six of his 11 points in overtime.

Creighton (3-1): Creighton cruised to an 86-70 win over Cal Poly (1-4). All five starters scored in double figures, led by Marcus Zegarowski’s 18 points and six assists. Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson chipped in 17 points.

NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 86 George Mason 63

Michigan 111 Houston Baptist 68

Ohio State 85 Fort Wayne 46

Northwestern 70 Norfolk State 59

Big 12 Conference 

Texas 62 California 45

Baylor 77 Coastal Carolina 65

West Virginia 69 Boston 44

Oklahoma State 70 Western Michigan 63

Big East Conference 

Butler 68 Morehead State 50

Duke 81 Georgetown 73

Xavier 75 Connecticut 74

Villanova 83 Mississippi State 76

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 78 Grand Canyon 74

Missouri State 71 Saint Joseph’s 69

Indiana State 72 Loyola Marymount 60

Cincinnati 66 Illinois State 65

Bradley 70 Radford 61

East Carolina 85 Evansville 68

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 78 Miami 58

Utah State 80 LSU 78

Kentucky 82 Mount St. Mary’s 62

South Carolina 74 Gardner-Webb 69

Arkansas 77 South Dakota 56

Vanderbilt 97 South Carolina State 60

Summit League 

