(KMAland) -- Nebraska was a winner in overtime while Creighton cruised to a third win in four tries on Friday in men's regional college basketball action.
Nebraska (2-2): The Huskers used a strong overtime period for a 93-86 win over Southern (2-3). Jervay Green had 22 points and six assists while Cam Mack added 16 and eight. Yvan Ouedraogo scored six of his 11 points in overtime.
Creighton (3-1): Creighton cruised to an 86-70 win over Cal Poly (1-4). All five starters scored in double figures, led by Marcus Zegarowski’s 18 points and six assists. Mitch Ballock and Damien Jefferson chipped in 17 points.
NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 93 Southern 86
Maryland 86 George Mason 63
Michigan 111 Houston Baptist 68
Ohio State 85 Fort Wayne 46
Northwestern 70 Norfolk State 59
Big 12 Conference
Texas 62 California 45
Baylor 77 Coastal Carolina 65
West Virginia 69 Boston 44
Oklahoma State 70 Western Michigan 63
Big East Conference
Creighton 86 Cal Poly 70
Butler 68 Morehead State 50
Duke 81 Georgetown 73
Xavier 75 Connecticut 74
Villanova 83 Mississippi State 76
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 78 Grand Canyon 74
Missouri State 71 Saint Joseph’s 69
Indiana State 72 Loyola Marymount 60
Cincinnati 66 Illinois State 65
Bradley 70 Radford 61
East Carolina 85 Evansville 68
Southeastern Conference
Florida 78 Miami 58
Villanova 83 Mississippi State 76
Utah State 80 LSU 78
Kentucky 82 Mount St. Mary’s 62
South Carolina 74 Gardner-Webb 69
Arkansas 77 South Dakota 56
Vanderbilt 97 South Carolina State 60
Summit League
Ohio State 85 Fort Wayne 46
Arkansas 77 South Dakota 56