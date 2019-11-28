(KMAland) -- Nebraska took third at the Cayman Islands, Kansas won the Maui and Iowa State and Kansas State in regional play on Wednesday.
Iowa State (3-2): Iowa State lost an 83-72 decision in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points, but he needed 24 shots to get there and added nine rebounds and five assists. Prentiss Nixon had 14 points while Somolon Young had 12 and Rasir Bolton finished with 10.
Nebraska (4-3): Haanif Cheatham had a career-high 26 points to lead Nebraska in a 74-67 win over South Florida (3-4). Dachon Burke hit two late 3s and scored 21 for the Huskers.
Kansas (6-1): Kansas edged past Dayton 90-84 in overtime to win the Maui Invitational championship. Udoka Azubuike had 29 points and seven rebounds while Devon Dotosn dropped in 31 points and Marcus Garret added 18 points.
Kansas State (4-2): K-State lost 73-60 to Bradley (5-2) in the Fort Myers Tip Off. Xavier Sneed had 15 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats in the defeat.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 74 South Florida 67
Michigan 83 Iowa State 76
Michigan State 75 UCLA 62
Ole Miss 74 Penn State 72
Northwestern 59 Pittsburgh 58
Big 12 Conference
Michigan 83 Iowa State 76
Kansas 90 Dayton 84 — OT
Bradley 73 Kansas State 60
Oklahoma State 86 Syracuse 72
West Virginia 75 Wichita State 63
Big East Conference
Oregon 71 Seton Hall 69
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 78 South Carolina 72
Drake 63 Murray State 53
Loyola 68 Old Dominion 61
Bradley 73 Kansas State 60
Valparaiso 98 Trinity Christian 71
Southeastern Conference
North Carolina 76 Alabama 67
Ole Miss 74 Penn State 72
Northern Iowa 78 South Carolina 72
Georgia 80 Chaminade 77
Summit League
Santa Clara 81 Denver 64
Fort Wayne 77 Niagara 54
South Dakota State 86 Samford 77
South Dakota 84 California Baptist 83