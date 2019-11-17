(KMAland) -- Drake beat Simpson to highlight regional men's college basketball action on Sunday.
Drake (3-1): Drake rolled to a 98-53 win over Simpson (3-1) thanks to a big 45-18 second half. Joseph Yesufu led six players in double figures with 16 points while Jonah Jackson had 14, Roman Penn finished with 13, Liam Robbins had 12, Anthony Murphy added 11 and Antonio Pilipovic pitched in 10.
REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 77 Marquette 61
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 64 Yale 57
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 83 Saint Louis 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 98 Simpson 53
UCF 67 Illinois State 65
Valparaiso 74 North Dakota 60
Ball State 69 Indiana State 55
Southeastern Conference
UConn 62 Florida 59
Mississippi State 82 New Orleans 59
Summit League
Stony Brook 64 North Dakota State 57
