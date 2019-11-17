Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake beat Simpson to highlight regional men's college basketball action on Sunday.

Drake (3-1): Drake rolled to a 98-53 win over Simpson (3-1) thanks to a big 45-18 second half. Joseph Yesufu led six players in double figures with 16 points while Jonah Jackson had 14, Roman Penn finished with 13, Liam Robbins had 12, Anthony Murphy added 11 and Antonio Pilipovic pitched in 10.

REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 77 Marquette 61

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 64 Yale 57

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 83 Saint Louis 66

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 98 Simpson 53

UCF 67 Illinois State 65

Valparaiso 74 North Dakota 60

Ball State 69 Indiana State 55

Southeastern Conference 

UConn 62 Florida 59

Mississippi State 82 New Orleans 59

Summit League 

Stony Brook 64 North Dakota State 57

