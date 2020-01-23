(KMAland) -- Iowa, Creighton & Drake picked up wins while Matt Dentlinger, Jackson Lamb and Kyle Wagner all scored at least 20 points for their teams in regional men's college basketball Wednesday.
Iowa (14-5 overall, 5-3 Big Ten): Luka Garza scored 28 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had four blocks for Iowa in an 85-80 win over Rutgers (14-5, 5-3). Joe Wieskamp added 18, Joe Toussaint had 14 and Ryan Kriener finished with 11.
Creighton (15-5 overall, 4-3 Big East): Creighton grabbed an 83-68 road win over DePaul (13-6, 1-5) in the Big East Conference. Mitchell Ballock had a team-high 19 points to lead five players in double figures. Denzel Mahoney and Damien Jefferson had 14 points apiece, Ty-Shon Alexander added 12 and Christian Bishop finished with 11.
Northern Iowa (16-3 overall, 5-2 MVC): Northern Iowa was upset by Southern Illinois (10-10, 4-3), 68-66. Trae Berhow hit five 3s and had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers, and Austin Phyfe added 16 points and 10 rebounds. AJ Green also had 16 points with five assists in the loss.
Drake (14-6 overall, 4-3 MVC): Drake jumped out to a 20-point lead to take a 73-50 win over Evansville (9-11, 0-7). Liam Robbins scored 16 points and added eight rebounds with three blocks for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn chipped in 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds, and Garrett Sturtz added 10 points and six boards.
Former KMAlanders:
-Matt Dentlinger (Kuemper Catholic) dropped in 21 points to lead South Dakota State (15-8, 6-2) in a Summit League win over North Dakota State (13-7, 4-2).
-Jackson Lamb (Nodaway Valley) led Briar Cliff with 20 points, six rebounds and two assists. Jake Carley (St. Albert) added two points for the Charger.
-Kyle Wagner (IKM-Manning) made four 3s and scored 20 points for Simpson in their 71-65 win over Wartburg.
-Shane Chamberlain (Harlan) shot a perfect 3/3 from 3 and scored nine points for Hastings in an upset win over Dakota Wesleyan.
-Drake Johnson (Stanton) had four points, four assists and two steals for Central (4-13, 1-7) in a 90-75 loss to Buena Vista (15-2, 6-2). Joe Weber (Boyer Valley) pitched in five points for Central.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 85 Rutgers 80
Penn State 72 Michigan 63
Big East Conference
Creighton 83 DePaul 68
Xavier 66 Georgetown 57
Seton Hall 73 Providence 64
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 73 Evansville 50
Southern Illinois 68 Northern Iowa 66
Bradley 75 Illinois State 63
Loyola Chicago 75 Indiana State 55
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 80 South Carolina 67
Mississippi State 77 Arkansas 70
Alabama 77 Vanderbilt 62
Summit League
South Dakota State 78 North Dakota State 73
MIAA
Newman 75 Emporia State 71
GPAC
Hastings 73 Dakota Wesleyan 64
Northwestern 89 Briar Cliff 76
Morningside 85 Concordia 72
American Rivers Conference
Dubuque 75 Luther 69
Buena Vista 90 Central 75
Coe 81 Loras 76
Simpson 71 Wartburg 65
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Missouri Valley 79 Peru State 75
Baker 67 Benedictine 65
Grand View 77 Culver-Stockton 74
Evangel 94 Graceland 79
Clarke 82 Central Methodist 79
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 75 Southeastern 74
Indian Hills 100 Northeast 76
Kirkwood 88 Ellsworth 66
North Iowa Area 87 Iowa Central 80
Iowa Lakes 69 Des Moines Area 59