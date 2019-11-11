(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were routed by DePaul and Cincinnati, and Omaha cruised to a win over Bethune-Cookman in men's college basketball action on Monday.
Iowa (1-1): DePaul (4-0) shot 61.4 percent from the field in a 93-78 rout of the Hawkeyes. CJ Frederick had a team-high 16 points for Iowa while Luka Garza scored 14 and Ryan Kriener and Joe Toussaint finished with 13 apiece.
Omaha (2-1): The Mavericks rolled to a 90-61 win over Bethune-Cookman (1-2). JT Gibson shot 10-of-13 from the field and scored 26 points while Zach Thornhill added 19. Matt Pile pitched in 15 points, Wanjang Tut had 13 and Darrius Hughes scored 11 off the bench.
Drake (1-1): Cincinnati (1-1) rolled to an 81-59 win over the Bulldogs. Anthony Murphy led Drake with 13 points while Liam Robbins added 12 points and seven rebounds.
COMPLETE MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
DePaul 93 Iowa 78
Big East Conference
DePaul 93 Iowa 78
Missouri Valley Conference
Cincinnati 81 Drake 59
Southeastern Conference
Vanderbilt 71 Texas A&M-CC 66
Alabama 78 Florida Atlantic 59
Texas A&M 63 UL Monroe 57
Summit League
Omaha 90 Bethune-Cookman 61
South Dakota 85 Florida A&M 82
North Dakota State 74 Cal Poly 67