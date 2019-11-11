College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Drake were routed by DePaul and Cincinnati, and Omaha cruised to a win over Bethune-Cookman in men's college basketball action on Monday.

Iowa (1-1): DePaul (4-0) shot 61.4 percent from the field in a 93-78 rout of the Hawkeyes. CJ Frederick had a team-high 16 points for Iowa while Luka Garza scored 14 and Ryan Kriener and Joe Toussaint finished with 13 apiece.

Omaha (2-1): The Mavericks rolled to a 90-61 win over Bethune-Cookman (1-2). JT Gibson shot 10-of-13 from the field and scored 26 points while Zach Thornhill added 19. Matt Pile pitched in 15 points, Wanjang Tut had 13 and Darrius Hughes scored 11 off the bench.

Drake (1-1): Cincinnati (1-1) rolled to an 81-59 win over the Bulldogs. Anthony Murphy led Drake with 13 points while Liam Robbins added 12 points and seven rebounds. 

COMPLETE MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

DePaul 93 Iowa 78

Big East Conference 

DePaul 93 Iowa 78

Missouri Valley Conference 

Cincinnati 81 Drake 59

Southeastern Conference 

Vanderbilt 71 Texas A&M-CC 66

Alabama 78 Florida Atlantic 59

Texas A&M 63 UL Monroe 57

Summit League 

Omaha 90 Bethune-Cookman 61

South Dakota 85 Florida A&M 82

North Dakota State 74 Cal Poly 67