NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas were winners on Monday in regional men's college basketball action.

Iowa (15-5 overall, 6-3 Big Ten): Iowa finished the game on a 23-5 run to beat Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5), 68-62. Luka Garza had 21 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks, and CJ Fredrick finished with 17 points. Joe Wieskamp added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Toussaint pitched in 11 points.

Kansas (17-3 overall, 6-1 Big 12): Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Kansas beat Oklahoma State (10-10, 0-7), 65-50. Isaiah Moss had 13 points off the bench, and Devon Dotson scored 11 points.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Noah Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic): Vasa had nine points and five rebounds for Peru State in the loss to Baker.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 65 Oklahoma State 50

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 68 Wisconsin 62

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Peru State 80 Baker 51

Benedictine 85 Grand View 58

Missouri Valley 77 Culver-Stockton 59

Clarke 94 Mount Mercy 90

William Penn 106 Graceland 92

Central Methodist 77 MidAmerica Nazarene 65

ICCAC 

Southwestern 74 Little Priest Tribal 67 — OT