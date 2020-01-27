(KMAland) -- Iowa and Kansas were winners on Monday in regional men's college basketball action.
Iowa (15-5 overall, 6-3 Big Ten): Iowa finished the game on a 23-5 run to beat Wisconsin (12-9, 5-5), 68-62. Luka Garza had 21 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks, and CJ Fredrick finished with 17 points. Joe Wieskamp added 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Toussaint pitched in 11 points.
Kansas (17-3 overall, 6-1 Big 12): Christian Braun had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Kansas beat Oklahoma State (10-10, 0-7), 65-50. Isaiah Moss had 13 points off the bench, and Devon Dotson scored 11 points.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Noah Vasa (Lourdes Central Catholic): Vasa had nine points and five rebounds for Peru State in the loss to Baker.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 65 Oklahoma State 50
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 68 Wisconsin 62
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Peru State 80 Baker 51
Benedictine 85 Grand View 58
Missouri Valley 77 Culver-Stockton 59
Clarke 94 Mount Mercy 90
William Penn 106 Graceland 92
Central Methodist 77 MidAmerica Nazarene 65
ICCAC
Southwestern 74 Little Priest Tribal 67 — OT