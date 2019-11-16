NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas were all winners in regional men's college basketball action on Friday.

Iowa (2-1): Luka Garza scored a career-high 30 points in 30 minutes, and Iowa beat Oral Roberts (1-3), 87-74. Jack Nunge added 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffrey had 11 and 10 points, respectively. 

 

Nebraka (1-2): Cam Mack had a career-best 24 points to lead Nebraska to their first win of the Fred Hoiberg era - 90-73 over South Dakota State (3-2). Dachon Burke and Haanif Cheathma added 17 points each, and Kevin Cross had 10.

 

Kansas (2-1): Kansas rolled to a 112-57 win over Monmouth (1-3). Isaiah Moss hit five 3s and scored 21 points for Kansas while Devon Dotson and David McCormack had 17 apiece. Udozka Azubuike pitched in 12 points, and Silvo De Sousa and Christian Braun added 11 each.

 

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 87 Oral Roberts 74

Nebraska 90 South Dakota State 73

Michigan 70 Elon 50

Utah 73 Minnesota 69

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 112 Monmouth 57

Texas 70 Prairie View A&M 56

Baylor 72 Texas State 63

Big East Conference 

Xavier 59 Missouri State 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 116 CSU Northridge 70

Georgia 100 Delaware State 66

Ole Mis 85 Western Michigan 58

South Carolina 90 Cleveland State 63

Rhode Island 93 Alabama 79

Gonzaga 79 Texas A&M 49

Summit League 

North Dakota State 76 UT Rio Grande Valley 70

South Dakota 88 Texas Southern 69

REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 88 Kent State 53

Big East Conference 

Princeton 78 Seton Hall 76

Missouri Valley Conference 

Valparaiso 66 North Dakota State 54

Southeastern Conference 

New Orleans 69 Ole Miss 64

Mississippi State 124 Murray State 43

Summit League 

North Dakota 67 Rhode Island 61

Akron 64 Fort Wayne 53

Valparaiso 66 North Dakota State 54