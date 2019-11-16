(KMAland) -- Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas were all winners in regional men's college basketball action on Friday.
Iowa (2-1): Luka Garza scored a career-high 30 points in 30 minutes, and Iowa beat Oral Roberts (1-3), 87-74. Jack Nunge added 14 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffrey had 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Nebraka (1-2): Cam Mack had a career-best 24 points to lead Nebraska to their first win of the Fred Hoiberg era - 90-73 over South Dakota State (3-2). Dachon Burke and Haanif Cheathma added 17 points each, and Kevin Cross had 10.
Kansas (2-1): Kansas rolled to a 112-57 win over Monmouth (1-3). Isaiah Moss hit five 3s and scored 21 points for Kansas while Devon Dotson and David McCormack had 17 apiece. Udozka Azubuike pitched in 12 points, and Silvo De Sousa and Christian Braun added 11 each.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 87 Oral Roberts 74
Nebraska 90 South Dakota State 73
Michigan 70 Elon 50
Utah 73 Minnesota 69
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 112 Monmouth 57
Texas 70 Prairie View A&M 56
Baylor 72 Texas State 63
Big East Conference
Xavier 59 Missouri State 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 116 CSU Northridge 70
Georgia 100 Delaware State 66
Ole Mis 85 Western Michigan 58
South Carolina 90 Cleveland State 63
Rhode Island 93 Alabama 79
Gonzaga 79 Texas A&M 49
Summit League
North Dakota State 76 UT Rio Grande Valley 70
South Dakota 88 Texas Southern 69
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 88 Kent State 53
Big East Conference
Princeton 78 Seton Hall 76
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 66 North Dakota State 54
Southeastern Conference
New Orleans 69 Ole Miss 64
Mississippi State 124 Murray State 43
Summit League
North Dakota 67 Rhode Island 61
Akron 64 Fort Wayne 53
