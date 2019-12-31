(KMAland) -- Iowa State Northern Iowa, and Drake all lost tight battles to end 2019 in regional college basketball action.
Iowa State (7-5): The Cyclones squandered a nine-point halftime lead and handed Florida A&M just their second win of the season by a score of 70-60. Florida A&M's Rod Melton hit the game winner with 10 seconds remaining. Iowa State's Rasir Bolton led all scorers with 29 points.
Northern Iowa (11-2, 0-1 in MVC): The Panthers fell to Illinois State 76-70 for just their second loss of the season. UNI led by 10 at halftime, but allowed 56 second-half points in the defeat. AJ Green led the Panthers with 23 points. Austin Phyfe added 13.
Drake (10-4 overall, 0-1 in MVC): The Bulldogs fell short against Bradley 80-72 in their MVC opener. Liam Robbins scored 21 for Drake off 10 of 13 shooting. Jonah Jackson also added 15.
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Florida A&M 70 Iowa State 68
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 65 Rider 37
Big East Conference
Butler 60 St. Johns 58
Providence 76 Georgetown 60
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 76 Northern Iowa 70
Bradley 80 Drake 72
Missouri State 65 Evansville 52