(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Syracuse while Creighton and Drake picked up victories and Omaha and Missouri lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.
Iowa (6-2): The Hawkeyes used a big second half to take a 68-54 win at Syracuse (4-4). Luka Garza had 23 points and nine rebounds while Jordan Bohannon added 17 points and Joe Wieskamp had 13 plus nine rebounds.
Creighton (6-2): Christian Bishop had 17 points and eight rebounds for Creighton in a 72-60 win over Oral Roberts (3-5). Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander added 14 points apiece, and Mitch Ballock had 12 for the Jays.
Omaha (5-5): Omaha blew a seven-point halftime lead and lost 78-73 to Arkansas State (6-2). JT Gibson led the Mavericks with 14 points while Zach Thornhill and Ayo Akinwole added 11 apiece. KJ Robinson pitched in 10 points for Omaha.
Drake (7-2): Noah Thomas hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left to lift Drake to a 56-53 win over Milwaukee (5-4). Liam Robbins led the Bulldogs with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Missouri (4-4): Missouri fell 68-60 to Charleston Southern (3-5). Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers while Mark Smith added 10 points in the loss.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 78 Maryland-Eastern Shore 46
Texas 67 UAB 57
TCU 81 Illinois State 69
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Louisville 58 Michigan 43
Duke 87 Michigan State 75
Indiana 80 Florida State 64
Northwestern 82 Boston College 64
Pittsburgh 71 Rutgers 60
Big East Conference
Butler 67 Ole Miss 58
St. John’s 79 Saint Peter’s 69
Missouri Valley Conference
Memphis 71 Bradley 56
Indiana State 71 North Dakota State 60
Loyola Chicago 70 Ball State 58
Eastern Michigan 85 Valparaiso 79
Missouri State 71 Murray State 69
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 69 Austin Peay 61
Vanderbilt 90 Buffalo 76
LSU 90 New Orleans 54
Summit League
Denver 67 Jackson State 58