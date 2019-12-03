NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa downed Syracuse while Creighton and Drake picked up victories and Omaha and Missouri lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Tuesday.

Iowa (6-2): The Hawkeyes used a big second half to take a 68-54 win at Syracuse (4-4). Luka Garza had 23 points and nine rebounds while Jordan Bohannon added 17 points and Joe Wieskamp had 13 plus nine rebounds.

Creighton (6-2): Christian Bishop had 17 points and eight rebounds for Creighton in a 72-60 win over Oral Roberts (3-5). Marcus Zegarowski and Ty-Shon Alexander added 14 points apiece, and Mitch Ballock had 12 for the Jays.

Omaha (5-5): Omaha blew a seven-point halftime lead and lost 78-73 to Arkansas State (6-2). JT Gibson led the Mavericks with 14 points while Zach Thornhill and Ayo Akinwole added 11 apiece. KJ Robinson pitched in 10 points for Omaha.

Drake (7-2): Noah Thomas hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with two seconds left to lift Drake to a 56-53 win over Milwaukee (5-4). Liam Robbins led the Bulldogs with 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

Missouri (4-4): Missouri fell 68-60 to Charleston Southern (3-5). Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. finished with 15 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers while Mark Smith added 10 points in the loss.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 78 Maryland-Eastern Shore 46

Texas 67 UAB 57

TCU 81 Illinois State 69

Big Ten/ACC Challenge 

Iowa 68 Syracuse 54

Louisville 58 Michigan 43

Duke 87 Michigan State 75

Indiana 80 Florida State 64

Northwestern 82 Boston College 64

Pittsburgh 71 Rutgers 60

Big East Conference 

Creighton 72 Oral Roberts 60

Butler 67 Ole Miss 58

St. John’s 79 Saint Peter’s 69

Missouri Valley Conference  

Drake 56 Milwaukee 53

Memphis 71 Bradley 56

Indiana State 71 North Dakota State 60

Loyola Chicago 70 Ball State 58

Eastern Michigan 85 Valparaiso 79

Missouri State 71 Murray State 69

Southeastern Conference 

Charleston Southern 68 Missouri 60

Arkansas 69 Austin Peay 61

Vanderbilt 90 Buffalo 76

LSU 90 New Orleans 54

Summit League 

Arkansas State 78 Omaha 73

Denver 67 Jackson State 58