NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Iowa, Northern Iowa and Kansas picked up wins in men’s college basketball action on Saturday.

BIG 12: Iowa State (12-17, 5-11) lost to Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11) — Iowa State dropped a 73-61 decision. Rasir Bolton had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four assists while Michael Jacobson added 13 points.

SUMMIT: Omaha (16-15, 9-7) lost to North Dakota State (22-8, 13-3) — North Dakota State rolled to an 87-67 rout of Omaha. KJ Robinson had 18 points and JT Gibson pitched in 15 for the Mavericks in the defeat. Marlon Ruffin added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

BIG TEN: Iowa (20-9, 11-7) def. Penn State (21-8, 11-7) — Luka Garza had 25 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks to lead Iowa in a 77-68 win. Joe Wieskamp added 13 points and six boards, and CJ Frederick put in 10 points.

MVC: Northern Iowa (25-5, 14-4) def. Drake (18-13, 8-10) — Austin Phyfe had 17 points and 18 rebounds for Northern Iowa in a 70-43 win over Drake. AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 15 points each, and Noah Carter finished with 11 points off the bench. Drake’s Roman Penn had 17 points and seven rebounds in the defeat.

BIG 12: Kansas (26-3, 15-1) def. Kansas State (9-20, 2-14) — Devon Dotson poured in 25 points for Kansas in a 62-58 win. K-State’s Cartier Diarra had a team-high 15 points while Makol Mawien and Xavier Sneed added 13 apiece.

SEC: Missouri (14-15, 6-10) lost to Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6) — Missouri’s Xavier Pinson had 20 points and five rebounds, but it came in a 67-63 loss. Dru Smith put in 19 points and added nine rebounds, and Mark Smith added 10 points off the bench.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 6 rebounds (vs. Denver)

-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 3 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Concordia)

-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 4 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Minnesota State)

-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/Nebraska Kearney: 8 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Central Oklahoma)

-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 1 point, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks (vs. William Penn)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 73 Iowa State 61

Kansas 62 Kansas State 58

TCU 75 Baylor 72

Oklahoma 73 West Virginia 62

Texas 68 Texas Tech 58

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 77 Penn State 68

Michigan State 78 Maryland 66

Big East Conference 

Providence 58 Villanova 54

Seton Hall 88 Marquette 79

Butler 60 DePaul 42

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 70 Drake 43

Loyola Chicago 67 Bradley 66

Illinois State 71 Evansville 60

Indiana State 71 Valparaiso 58

Missouri State 84 Southern Illinois 59

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 67 Missouri 63

Kentucky 73 Auburn 66

LSU 64 Texas A&M 50

Ole Miss 86 Vanderbilt 60

Tennessee 63 Florida 58

Georgia 99 Arkansas 89

Alabama 90 South Carolina 86

Summit League 

North Dakota State 87 Omaha 67

Denver 69 Western Illinois 63

South Dakota 77 North Dakota 67

Oral Roberts 72 Fort Wayne 66

MIAA 

Missouri Western 94 Washburn 80

Rogers State 77 Emporia State 66

Pittsburg State 80 Central Missouri 73

Central Oklahoma 68 Nebraska Kearney 64

Fort Hays State 79 Newman 69

Missouri Southern 88 Lincoln 76

GPAC Tournament — Semifinals 

Dakota Wesleyan 86 Mount Marty 62

Concordia 71 Hastings 61

ARC Tournament — Championship 

Nebraska Wesleyan 76 Coe 50

Heart of America Conference 

Baker 69 Culver-Stockton 44

Clarke 80 Evangel 73

William Penn 93 Peru State 88 — 2 OT

Benedictine 78 Central Methodist 74

Missouri Valley 90 Grand View 68

MidAmerica Nazarene 98 Mount Mercy 76

Heart of America Conference Tournament — Championship 

Ripon College 84 St. Norbert College 71

ICCAC 

Iowa Lakes 95 Ellsworth 59

Kirkwood 87 Iowa Central 64

North Iowa Area 94 Southwestern 76

Indian Hills 72 Southeastern 58