(KMAland) -- Iowa, Northern Iowa and Kansas picked up wins in men’s college basketball action on Saturday.
BIG 12: Iowa State (12-17, 5-11) lost to Oklahoma State (15-14, 5-11) — Iowa State dropped a 73-61 decision. Rasir Bolton had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four assists while Michael Jacobson added 13 points.
SUMMIT: Omaha (16-15, 9-7) lost to North Dakota State (22-8, 13-3) — North Dakota State rolled to an 87-67 rout of Omaha. KJ Robinson had 18 points and JT Gibson pitched in 15 for the Mavericks in the defeat. Marlon Ruffin added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
BIG TEN: Iowa (20-9, 11-7) def. Penn State (21-8, 11-7) — Luka Garza had 25 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks to lead Iowa in a 77-68 win. Joe Wieskamp added 13 points and six boards, and CJ Frederick put in 10 points.
MVC: Northern Iowa (25-5, 14-4) def. Drake (18-13, 8-10) — Austin Phyfe had 17 points and 18 rebounds for Northern Iowa in a 70-43 win over Drake. AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 15 points each, and Noah Carter finished with 11 points off the bench. Drake’s Roman Penn had 17 points and seven rebounds in the defeat.
BIG 12: Kansas (26-3, 15-1) def. Kansas State (9-20, 2-14) — Devon Dotson poured in 25 points for Kansas in a 62-58 win. K-State’s Cartier Diarra had a team-high 15 points while Makol Mawien and Xavier Sneed added 13 apiece.
SEC: Missouri (14-15, 6-10) lost to Mississippi State (19-10, 10-6) — Missouri’s Xavier Pinson had 20 points and five rebounds, but it came in a 67-63 loss. Dru Smith put in 19 points and added nine rebounds, and Mark Smith added 10 points off the bench.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 6 rebounds (vs. Denver)
-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 3 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Concordia)
-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 4 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Minnesota State)
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/Nebraska Kearney: 8 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Central Oklahoma)
-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 1 point, 8 rebounds, 6 blocks (vs. William Penn)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 73 Iowa State 61
Kansas 62 Kansas State 58
TCU 75 Baylor 72
Oklahoma 73 West Virginia 62
Texas 68 Texas Tech 58
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 77 Penn State 68
Michigan State 78 Maryland 66
Big East Conference
Providence 58 Villanova 54
Seton Hall 88 Marquette 79
Butler 60 DePaul 42
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 70 Drake 43
Loyola Chicago 67 Bradley 66
Illinois State 71 Evansville 60
Indiana State 71 Valparaiso 58
Missouri State 84 Southern Illinois 59
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 67 Missouri 63
Kentucky 73 Auburn 66
LSU 64 Texas A&M 50
Ole Miss 86 Vanderbilt 60
Tennessee 63 Florida 58
Georgia 99 Arkansas 89
Alabama 90 South Carolina 86
Summit League
North Dakota State 87 Omaha 67
Denver 69 Western Illinois 63
South Dakota 77 North Dakota 67
Oral Roberts 72 Fort Wayne 66
MIAA
Missouri Western 94 Washburn 80
Rogers State 77 Emporia State 66
Pittsburg State 80 Central Missouri 73
Central Oklahoma 68 Nebraska Kearney 64
Fort Hays State 79 Newman 69
Missouri Southern 88 Lincoln 76
GPAC Tournament — Semifinals
Dakota Wesleyan 86 Mount Marty 62
Concordia 71 Hastings 61
ARC Tournament — Championship
Nebraska Wesleyan 76 Coe 50
Heart of America Conference
Baker 69 Culver-Stockton 44
Clarke 80 Evangel 73
William Penn 93 Peru State 88 — 2 OT
Benedictine 78 Central Methodist 74
Missouri Valley 90 Grand View 68
MidAmerica Nazarene 98 Mount Mercy 76
Heart of America Conference Tournament — Championship
Ripon College 84 St. Norbert College 71
ICCAC
Iowa Lakes 95 Ellsworth 59
Kirkwood 87 Iowa Central 64
North Iowa Area 94 Southwestern 76
Indian Hills 72 Southeastern 58