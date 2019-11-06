NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton, UNI and K-State opened the men’s college basketball season with wins while Nebraska, Omaha and Kansas lost.

Iowa State (1-0): Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals in leading Iowa State in a 110-74 win over Mississippi Valley State (0-1). Haliburton was one of six players in double figures, including Michael Jacobson (20 points) and Prentiss Nixon (16 points).

Nebraska (0-1): Nebraska struggled mightily on the offense in a 66-47 loss to UC Riverside (1-0), which made eight second-half 3-pointers. Nebraska was just 6-for-26 from 3 and 9-for-19 from the free throw line in the defeat. Cam Mack had a team-high 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Matej Kavas added 10 points.

Creighton (1-0): Creighton pulled away for an 81-55 win over Kennesaw State (0-1). Ty-Shon Alexander led three players in double figures with 19 points while Marcus Zegarowski had 18 and Christian Bishop had 12.

Omaha (0-1): Omaha lost their opener, 68-54, to Wichita State (1-0). Ayo Akinwole had 16 points, eight rebonds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Mavericks. Zach Thornhill and JT Gibson added 11 points each.

Northern Iowa (1-0): The Panthers edged past Old Dominion (0-1), 58-53. AJ Green and Spencer Haldeman had 12 points each, and Austin Phyfe finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists in his first game back from injury after missing last season.

Kansas (0-1): No. 3 Kansas lost to No. 4 Duke, 68-66, at the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. Devon Dotson led KU with 17 points while Ochai Agbaji added 15 and Marcus Garrett pitched in 12.

Kansas State (1-0): Cartier Diarra had a career-best 23 points, and K-State took don North Dakota State (0-1), 66-52. Makol Mawien pitched in a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Wildcats. 

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

UC Riverside 66 Nebraska 47

Illinois 78 Nicholls State 70

Indiana 98 Western Illinois 65

Michigan 79 Appalachian State 71

Minnesota 85 Cleveland State 50

Penn State 84 UMES 46

Maryland 95 Holy Cross 71

St. Mary’s 65 Wisconsin 63

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 110 Mississippi Valley State 74

Duke 68 Kansas 66

Kansas State 67 North Dakota State 54

Baylor 105 Central Arkansas 61

Texas 69 Northern Colorado 45

Texas Tech 85 Eastern Illinois 60

Oklahoma 85 UTSA 67

Big East Conference 

Creighton 81 Kennesaw State 55

Seton Hall 105 Wagner 71

Xavier 76 Jacksonville 57

Marquette 88 Loyola Maryland 53

DePaul 72 Alcorn State 54

Providence 106 Sacred Heart 60

Villanova 97 Army 54

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 58 Old Dominion 53

Saint Joseph’s 86 Bradley 81

Little Rock 67 Missouri State 66

Loyola 82 UC Davis 48

Valparaiso 79 Toledo 77

Southern Illinois 76 Illinois Wesleyan 48

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 74 North Florida 59

Georgia 91 Western Carolina 72

Tennessee 78 UNC Asheville 63

Penn 81 Alabama 80

Arkansas 91 Rice 43

Mississippi State 77 FIU 69

Auburn 83 Georgia Southern 74

Summit League 

Wichita State 68 Omaha 54

Indiana 98 Western Illinois 65

South Dakota State 70 UT Rio Grande Valley 57

Colorado State 74 Denver 63

UNLV 86 Fort Wayne 71