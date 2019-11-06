(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton, UNI and K-State opened the men’s college basketball season with wins while Nebraska, Omaha and Kansas lost.
Iowa State (1-0): Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points, 14 assists, seven rebounds and six steals in leading Iowa State in a 110-74 win over Mississippi Valley State (0-1). Haliburton was one of six players in double figures, including Michael Jacobson (20 points) and Prentiss Nixon (16 points).
Nebraska (0-1): Nebraska struggled mightily on the offense in a 66-47 loss to UC Riverside (1-0), which made eight second-half 3-pointers. Nebraska was just 6-for-26 from 3 and 9-for-19 from the free throw line in the defeat. Cam Mack had a team-high 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Matej Kavas added 10 points.
Creighton (1-0): Creighton pulled away for an 81-55 win over Kennesaw State (0-1). Ty-Shon Alexander led three players in double figures with 19 points while Marcus Zegarowski had 18 and Christian Bishop had 12.
Omaha (0-1): Omaha lost their opener, 68-54, to Wichita State (1-0). Ayo Akinwole had 16 points, eight rebonds, four assists, two steals and a block for the Mavericks. Zach Thornhill and JT Gibson added 11 points each.
Northern Iowa (1-0): The Panthers edged past Old Dominion (0-1), 58-53. AJ Green and Spencer Haldeman had 12 points each, and Austin Phyfe finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists in his first game back from injury after missing last season.
Kansas (0-1): No. 3 Kansas lost to No. 4 Duke, 68-66, at the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. Devon Dotson led KU with 17 points while Ochai Agbaji added 15 and Marcus Garrett pitched in 12.
Kansas State (1-0): Cartier Diarra had a career-best 23 points, and K-State took don North Dakota State (0-1), 66-52. Makol Mawien pitched in a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Wildcats.
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
UC Riverside 66 Nebraska 47
Illinois 78 Nicholls State 70
Indiana 98 Western Illinois 65
Michigan 79 Appalachian State 71
Minnesota 85 Cleveland State 50
Penn State 84 UMES 46
Maryland 95 Holy Cross 71
St. Mary’s 65 Wisconsin 63
Kentucky 69 Michigan State 62
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 110 Mississippi Valley State 74
Duke 68 Kansas 66
Kansas State 67 North Dakota State 54
Baylor 105 Central Arkansas 61
Texas 69 Northern Colorado 45
Texas Tech 85 Eastern Illinois 60
Oklahoma 85 UTSA 67
Big East Conference
Creighton 81 Kennesaw State 55
Seton Hall 105 Wagner 71
Xavier 76 Jacksonville 57
Marquette 88 Loyola Maryland 53
DePaul 72 Alcorn State 54
Providence 106 Sacred Heart 60
Villanova 97 Army 54
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 58 Old Dominion 53
Saint Joseph’s 86 Bradley 81
Little Rock 67 Missouri State 66
Loyola 82 UC Davis 48
Valparaiso 79 Toledo 77
Southern Illinois 76 Illinois Wesleyan 48
Southeastern Conference
Florida 74 North Florida 59
Georgia 91 Western Carolina 72
Tennessee 78 UNC Asheville 63
Penn 81 Alabama 80
Arkansas 91 Rice 43
Mississippi State 77 FIU 69
Auburn 83 Georgia Southern 74
Kentucky 69 Michigan State 62
Summit League
Wichita State 68 Omaha 54
Indiana 98 Western Illinois 65
South Dakota State 70 UT Rio Grande Valley 57
Kansas State 67 North Dakota State 54
Colorado State 74 Denver 63
UNLV 86 Fort Wayne 71