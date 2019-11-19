(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Kansas State and Kansas were all winners on Tuesday in regional men's college basketball action.
Iowa State (3-1): Solomon Young had a game-high 14 points, and Iowa State handled Southern Miss (1-3), 73-45. Prentiss Nixon added 13 points, and Tyrese Haliburton finished with 12 points and nine assists for the Cyclones.
Omaha (2-3): Dayton (3-0) cruised to a 93-68 win over Omaha. JT Gibson had 21 points for the Mavericks in the loss. KJ Robinson chipped in 13 points.
Northern Iowa (5-0): The Panthers stayed unbeaten with an easy 87-67 win over UT-Martin. UNI hit 16 3-pointers, including an 8-for-11 night from Trae Berhow, who finished with 36 points. AJ Green added 14 points and nine assists, and Austin Phyfe chipped in 11 points and 11 boards. Isaiah Brown also had 11 points.
Kansas State (4-0): Kansas State pulled away from a halftime tie to take a 62-51 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4). Xavier Sneed had a team-high 21 points to go with six rebounds, and Cartier Diarra tased out a career-high eight assists with seven points for the Wildcats.
Kansas (3-1): Udoka Azubuike finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kansas took a 75-63 win over East Tennessee State (3-1). Devon Dotson added 19 points, and Marcus Garrett finished with 13 for the Jayhawks.
REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 98 Bucknell 70
Radford 67 Northwestern 56
Maryland 74 Fairfield 55
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 73 Southern Miss 43
Kansas State 62 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51
Kansas 75 East Tennessee State 63
Big East Conference
Providence 93 Merrimack 56
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 87 UT Martin 67
Murray State 79 Southern Illinois 66
Bradley 69 Norfolk State 57
Southeastern Conference
Boston 78 South Carolina 70
LSU 77 UMBC 50
Ole Miss 65 Seattle 52
Alabama 81 Furman 73
Arkansas 82 Texas Southern 51
Summit League
Dayton 93 Omaha 68
Kent State 75 Fort Wayne 68
Oral Roberts 73 Rogers State 60
Milwaukee 79 North Dakota 70
South Dakota State 78 North Alabama 73