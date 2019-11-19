College Basketball

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Northern Iowa, Kansas State and Kansas were all winners on Tuesday in regional men's college basketball action. 

Iowa State (3-1): Solomon Young had a game-high 14 points, and Iowa State handled Southern Miss (1-3), 73-45. Prentiss Nixon added 13 points, and Tyrese Haliburton finished with 12 points and nine assists for the Cyclones.

Omaha (2-3): Dayton (3-0) cruised to a 93-68 win over Omaha. JT Gibson had 21 points for the Mavericks in the loss. KJ Robinson chipped in 13 points.

Northern Iowa (5-0): The Panthers stayed unbeaten with an easy 87-67 win over UT-Martin. UNI hit 16 3-pointers, including an 8-for-11 night from Trae Berhow, who finished with 36 points. AJ Green added 14 points and nine assists, and Austin Phyfe chipped in 11 points and 11 boards. Isaiah Brown also had 11 points.

Kansas State (4-0): Kansas State pulled away from a halftime tie to take a 62-51 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-4). Xavier Sneed had a team-high 21 points to go with six rebounds, and Cartier Diarra tased out a career-high eight assists with seven points for the Wildcats. 

Kansas (3-1): Udoka Azubuike finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kansas took a 75-63 win over East Tennessee State (3-1). Devon Dotson added 19 points, and Marcus Garrett finished with 13 for the Jayhawks.

 

REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 98 Bucknell 70

Radford 67 Northwestern 56

Maryland 74 Fairfield 55

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 73 Southern Miss 43

Kansas State 62 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 51

Kansas 75 East Tennessee State 63

Big East Conference 

Providence 93 Merrimack 56

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 87 UT Martin 67

Murray State 79 Southern Illinois 66

Bradley 69 Norfolk State 57

Southeastern Conference 

Boston 78 South Carolina 70

LSU 77 UMBC 50

Ole Miss 65 Seattle 52

Alabama 81 Furman 73

Arkansas 82 Texas Southern 51

Summit League 

Dayton 93 Omaha 68

Kent State 75 Fort Wayne 68

Oral Roberts 73 Rogers State 60

Milwaukee 79 North Dakota 70

South Dakota State 78 North Alabama 73