Iowa State Cyclones

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa were winners in regional men's college basketball action Sunday.

Iowa State (7-4): Iowa State rolled to an 89-59 win over Fort Wayne (7-8). Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points on 6/10 from 3 while Solomon Young added 15 and Terrence Lewis finished with 11.

Northern Iowa (11-1): Northern Iowa grabbed an 88-80 win over Marshall (5-7). AJ Green (24 points) and Trae Berhow (23 points, 11 rebounds) had a combined 47 points for the Panthers. Spencer Haldeman (13 points), Isaiah Brown (12 points) and Justin Dahl (10 points) all scored in double figures.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 89 Fort Wayne 59

Xavier 67 TCU 59

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 63 Lafayette 44

Big East Conference 

Seton Hall 75 Prairie View A&M 55

Xavier 67 TCU 59

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 88 Marshall 80

Indiana State 85 Chicago State 64

Davidson 59 Loyola Chicago 56

Southeastern Conference 

South Carolina 70 Virginia 59

New Mexico State 58 Mississippi State 52

Summit League 

Iowa State 89 Fort Wayne 59

UMKC 78 South Dakota 75