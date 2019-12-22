(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northern Iowa were winners in regional men's college basketball action Sunday.
Iowa State (7-4): Iowa State rolled to an 89-59 win over Fort Wayne (7-8). Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points on 6/10 from 3 while Solomon Young added 15 and Terrence Lewis finished with 11.
Northern Iowa (11-1): Northern Iowa grabbed an 88-80 win over Marshall (5-7). AJ Green (24 points) and Trae Berhow (23 points, 11 rebounds) had a combined 47 points for the Panthers. Spencer Haldeman (13 points), Isaiah Brown (12 points) and Justin Dahl (10 points) all scored in double figures.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 89 Fort Wayne 59
Xavier 67 TCU 59
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 63 Lafayette 44
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 75 Prairie View A&M 55
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 88 Marshall 80
Indiana State 85 Chicago State 64
Davidson 59 Loyola Chicago 56
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 70 Virginia 59
New Mexico State 58 Mississippi State 52
Summit League
UMKC 78 South Dakota 75