Iowa Western Reivers

(KMAland) -- Iowa Western, Creighton and Missouri all picked up wins on Tuesday in regional men’s college basketball action.

Iowa Western (15-13) def. North Central Missouri (23-2): Caleb Huffman poured in 30 points while Jalen Dalcourt dropped in 23 and Kaleb Thornton added 22 for the Reivers in a 102-91 win.

BIG EAST: Creighton (21-6, 10-4) def. Marquette (17-8, 7-6): Creighton nabbed another road win, 73-65 over Marquette. Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Marcus Zegarowski pitched in 17 points for the Jays.

SEC: Missouri (13-13, 5-8) def. Ole Miss (13-13, 4-9): Xavier Pinson exploded for 32 points to lead Missouri in a 71-68 win. Dru Smith added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. 

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 65 Oklahoma 54

West Virginia 65 Oklahoma State 47

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 76 Northwestern 67

Illinois 62 Penn State 56

Wisconsin 69 Purdue 65

Big East Conference 

Creighton 73 Marquette 65

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 71 Ole Miss 68

Kentucky 79 LSU 76

Tennessee 65 Vanderbilt 61

Florida 73 Arkansas 59

MIAA 

Central Missouri 69 Lincoln 62

Midwest Conference 

Cornell College 76 Monmouth College 72

Grinnell College 107 Beloit College 94

Illinois College 95 Knox College 69

Ripon College 88 Lake Forest College 71

ICCAC 

Iowa Western 102 North Central Missouri 91