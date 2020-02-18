(KMAland) -- Iowa Western, Creighton and Missouri all picked up wins on Tuesday in regional men’s college basketball action.
Iowa Western (15-13) def. North Central Missouri (23-2): Caleb Huffman poured in 30 points while Jalen Dalcourt dropped in 23 and Kaleb Thornton added 22 for the Reivers in a 102-91 win.
BIG EAST: Creighton (21-6, 10-4) def. Marquette (17-8, 7-6): Creighton nabbed another road win, 73-65 over Marquette. Ty-Shon Alexander had 22 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Marcus Zegarowski pitched in 17 points for the Jays.
SEC: Missouri (13-13, 5-8) def. Ole Miss (13-13, 4-9): Xavier Pinson exploded for 32 points to lead Missouri in a 71-68 win. Dru Smith added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 65 Oklahoma 54
West Virginia 65 Oklahoma State 47
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 76 Northwestern 67
Illinois 62 Penn State 56
Wisconsin 69 Purdue 65
Big East Conference
Creighton 73 Marquette 65
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 71 Ole Miss 68
Kentucky 79 LSU 76
Tennessee 65 Vanderbilt 61
Florida 73 Arkansas 59
MIAA
Central Missouri 69 Lincoln 62
Midwest Conference
Cornell College 76 Monmouth College 72
Grinnell College 107 Beloit College 94
Illinois College 95 Knox College 69
Ripon College 88 Lake Forest College 71
ICCAC
Iowa Western 102 North Central Missouri 91