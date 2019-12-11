(KMAland) -- Kansas State rolled to a win while Omaha was blasted at Arizona on Wednesday in regional men's college basketball action.
Omaha (5-7): Omaha dropped a 99-49 decision at Arizona. KJ Robinson had 15 points to lead the Mavericks while Matthew Pile had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Kansas State (6-3): Kansas State scored 52 points in the first half and cruised to an 86-41 win over Alabama State (1-8). Xavier Sneed had 20 points while Antonio Gordon and DaJuan Gordon added 13 points apiece. Cartier Diarra scored eight points with 10 assists and six rebounds.
NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 86 Alabama State 41
TCU 70 Winthrop 60
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 72 Wisconsin 65
Illinois Michigan
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 75 Arkansas State 53
Summit League
Arizona 99 Omaha 49
North Dakota State Cal State Northridge