(KMAland) -- Kansas State lost to Baylor while Kansas kept pace with the Bears in men's regional college basketball action on Monday.
Kansas (19-3 overall, 8-1 Big 12): Kansas kept pace in the Big 12 with a 69-58 home win over Texas. Udoka Azubuike had 17 point sand 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks while Devon Dotson added 16 points. Marcus Garrett chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Kansas State (9-13 overall, 2-7 Big 12): Kansas State battled with No. 1 Baylor before taking a 73-67 loss. Xavier Sneed had 23 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats while Cartier Diarra finished with 11 points. Makol Mawien and Montavius Murphy had 10 points apiece.
Big 12 Conference
