(KMAland) -- Kansas rolled Iowa State in Ames while Omaha moved to 3-0 in Summit League play in regional men's college basketball action on Wednesday.
Kansas (12-2 overall, 2-0 Big 12) & Iowa State (7-7, 0-2): Devon Dotson had 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals, as Kansas dominated Iowa State, 79-53. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack added 16 points each, and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10. Rasir Bolton topped Iowa State with 12 points while Michael Jacobson had 10.
Omaha (10-8 overall, 3-0 Summit): JT Gibson and KJ Robinson had 17 points each for Omaha in a 66-62 win over North Dakota (8-9, 2-1). Matthew Pile chipped in four points and 11 rebounds, and Marlon Ruffin scored 10 points with seven boards.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 79 Iowa State 53
Oklahoma 72 Texas 62
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 66 Northwestern 62
Illinois 71 Wisconsin 70
Big East Conference
Georgetown 87 St. John’s 66
Seton Hall 83 Xavier 71
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 72 Evansville 52
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 83 Vanderbilt 79
Alabama 90 Mississippi State 69
LSU 79 Arkansas 77
Summit League
Omaha 66 North Dakota 62
Fort Wayne 77 Western Illinois 69
South Dakota State 80 Denver 68
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Morningside 81 Nebraska Christian College 46
Midland 80 Doane 72
Concordia 83 Hastings 62
Dakota Wesleyan 73 Northwestern 69
Dordt 107 Mount Marty 82
American Rivers Conference
Dubuque 90 Coe College 85
Nebraska Wesleyan 86 Simpson 64
Buena Vista 92 Loras 88
Luther 64 Central 62
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Peru State 88 Grand View 78
Evangel 86 Benedictine 74
MidAmerica Nazarene 92 Missouri Valley 78
Mount Mercy 100 Central Methodist 86
William Penn 92 Culver-Stockton 81
Graceland 77 Clarke 76
Midwest Conference
Knox 82 Cornell 58
Monmouth 99 Grinnell 89
Lake Forest 100 Beloit 69
St. Norbert 96 Illinois 67
Ripon 85 Lawrence 64
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Central CC-Columbus 96 Northeast CC 79
Southeastern 86 John Wood 75
North Central Missouri 96 Ellsworth 62
North Iowa Area 112 Little Priest Tribal 72
Kirkwood 79 Iowa Central 68
Iowa Lakes 102 Southwestern 91