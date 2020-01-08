NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Kansas rolled Iowa State in Ames while Omaha moved to 3-0 in Summit League play in regional men's college basketball action on Wednesday.

Kansas (12-2 overall, 2-0 Big 12) & Iowa State (7-7, 0-2): Devon Dotson had 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals, as Kansas dominated Iowa State, 79-53. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack added 16 points each, and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10. Rasir Bolton topped Iowa State with 12 points while Michael Jacobson had 10. 

Omaha (10-8 overall, 3-0 Summit): JT Gibson and KJ Robinson had 17 points each for Omaha in a 66-62 win over North Dakota (8-9, 2-1). Matthew Pile chipped in four points and 11 rebounds, and Marlon Ruffin scored 10 points with seven boards.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 79 Iowa State 53

Oklahoma 72 Texas 62

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 66 Northwestern 62

Illinois 71 Wisconsin 70

Big East Conference 

Georgetown 87 St. John’s 66

Seton Hall 83 Xavier 71

Missouri Valley Conference 

Bradley 72 Evansville 52

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 83 Vanderbilt 79

Alabama 90 Mississippi State 69

LSU 79 Arkansas 77

Summit League 

Omaha 66 North Dakota 62

Fort Wayne 77 Western Illinois 69

South Dakota State 80 Denver 68

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Morningside 81 Nebraska Christian College 46

Midland 80 Doane 72

Concordia 83 Hastings 62

Dakota Wesleyan 73 Northwestern 69

Dordt 107 Mount Marty 82

American Rivers Conference 

Dubuque 90 Coe College 85

Nebraska Wesleyan 86 Simpson 64

Buena Vista 92 Loras 88

Luther 64 Central 62

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Peru State 88 Grand View 78

Evangel 86 Benedictine 74

MidAmerica Nazarene 92 Missouri Valley 78

Mount Mercy 100 Central Methodist 86

William Penn 92 Culver-Stockton 81

Graceland 77 Clarke 76

Midwest Conference 

Knox 82 Cornell 58

Monmouth 99 Grinnell 89

Lake Forest 100 Beloit 69

St. Norbert 96 Illinois 67

Ripon 85 Lawrence 64

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Central CC-Columbus 96 Northeast CC 79

Southeastern 86 John Wood 75

North Central Missouri 96 Ellsworth 62

North Iowa Area 112 Little Priest Tribal 72

Kirkwood 79 Iowa Central 68

Iowa Lakes 102 Southwestern 91