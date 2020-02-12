Garrett Franken, Dordt
Photo: Dordt Athletics

(KMAland) -- Wins for Creighton, UNI and Kansas; losses for ISU, Omaha and Drake; and a couple 30-point nights from former KMAlanders Jackson Lamb and Garrett Franken opposite one another on Wednesday in men’s hoops.

Iowa State (10-14 overall, 3-8 Big 12) lost to Oklahoma (16-8, 6-5): Oklahoma outscored the Cyclones 50-25 in the second half in taking a 90-61 win. Terrence Lewis had a team-high 17 points for ISU while Solomon Young added 12 and Prentiss Nixon had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. 

Creighton (19-6 overall, 8-4 Big East) def. Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2): Creighton won at No. 10 Seton Hall, 87-82, behind five players in double figures. Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexanders and Denzel Mahoney all had 18 each while Christian Bishop put in 11.

Omaha (12-14 overall, 5-6 Summit) lost to Oral Roberts (13-12, 6-6): Omaha lost an 81-78 overtime battle with Oral Roberts. Matthew Pile had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks. KJ Robinson and Marlon Ruffin added 14 points apiece, and JT Gibson pitched in 12. Wanjang Tut also had 11 points for Omaha in the defeat.

Drake (16-10 overall, 6-7 MVC) lost to Missouri State (12-14, 6-7): Drake was blasted by a 97-62 score by Missouri State. Noah Thomas led Drake with 14 points while D.J. Wilkins had 13 and Jonah Jackson added 10.

Northern Iowa (22-3 overall, 11-2 MVC) def. Illinois State (8-17, 3-10): Northern Iowa nabbed another win, taking a 71-63 victory over Illinois State. AJ Green made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points. Trae Berhow added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Austin Phyfe pitched in 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. 

Kansas (21-3 overall, 10-1 Big 12) def. West Virginia (18-6, 6-5): Kansas allowed just 19 points in the second half on their way to a 58-49 win. Devon Dotson had 15 points to lead the Jayhawks while Isaiah Moss added 13 off the bench.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 5 points, 7 rebounds (vs. South Dakota)

-Sam Auen, Kuemper/Coe: 6 minutes (vs. Simpson)

-Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln/Briar Cliff: 8 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Dordt)

-Jake Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 5 minutes (vs. Dordt)

-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 8 points (vs. Concordia)

-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Briar Cliff)

-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central: 12 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Luther)

-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley/Briar Cliff: 33 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Dordt)

-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 9 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Doane)

-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Grand View)

-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Coe)

-Joe Weber, Boyer Valley/Central: 7 minutes (vs. Luther)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 90 Iowa State 61

Kansas 58 West Virginia 49

Big Ten Conference 

Ohio State 72 Rutgers 66

Michigan 79 Northwestern 54

Big East Conference 

Creighton 87 Seton Hall 82

Villanova 72 Marquette 71

Butler 66 Xavier 61

St. John’s 80 Providence 69

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 97 Drake 62

Northern Iowa 71 Illinois State 63

Loyola Chicago 73 Evansville 66

Bradley 72 Indiana State 61

Valparaiso 55 Southern Illinois 38

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 95 Alabama 91 — OT

South Carolina 75 Georgia 59

Florida 78 Texas A&M 61

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 81 Omaha 78 — OT

South Dakota 85 Western Illinois 72

MIAA 

Missouri Western 95 Pittsburg State 79

GPAC 

Midland 83 Doane 73

Concordia 83 Hastings 77

Northwestern 101 Jamestown 98

Dordt 92 Briar Cliff 86

Mount Marty 72 Dakota Wesleyan 61

American Rivers Conference 

Coe 80 Simpson 60

Loras 72 Dubuque 71

Luther 79 Central 72

Buena Vista 91 Wartburg 67

Heart of America Conference 

Peru State 85 Grand View 75

Benedictine 78 Evangel 65

Missouri Valley 98 MidAmerica Nazarene 93 — OT

Clarke 88 Graceland 65

Mount Mercy 73 Central Methodist 70

William Penn 108 Culver-Stockton 72

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

Grinnell College 124 Illinois College 95

Ripon College 83 Cornell College 62

St. Norbert College 66 Beloit College 43

Lake Forest College 108 Lawrence University 76

Knox College 90 Monmouth College 65

ICCAC 

Indian Hills 90 North Central Missouri

Ellsworth 76 Marshalltown 66

Iowa Lakes 111 Southwestern 102

Central-Columbus 85 Northeast 60

Iowa Central 83 Little Priest Tribal 58

North Iowa Area 93 Dakota County Technical 87

Kirkwood 77 Des Moines Area 68