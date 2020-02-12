(KMAland) -- Wins for Creighton, UNI and Kansas; losses for ISU, Omaha and Drake; and a couple 30-point nights from former KMAlanders Jackson Lamb and Garrett Franken opposite one another on Wednesday in men’s hoops.
Iowa State (10-14 overall, 3-8 Big 12) lost to Oklahoma (16-8, 6-5): Oklahoma outscored the Cyclones 50-25 in the second half in taking a 90-61 win. Terrence Lewis had a team-high 17 points for ISU while Solomon Young added 12 and Prentiss Nixon had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Creighton (19-6 overall, 8-4 Big East) def. Seton Hall (18-6, 10-2): Creighton won at No. 10 Seton Hall, 87-82, behind five players in double figures. Damien Jefferson, Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexanders and Denzel Mahoney all had 18 each while Christian Bishop put in 11.
Omaha (12-14 overall, 5-6 Summit) lost to Oral Roberts (13-12, 6-6): Omaha lost an 81-78 overtime battle with Oral Roberts. Matthew Pile had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks. KJ Robinson and Marlon Ruffin added 14 points apiece, and JT Gibson pitched in 12. Wanjang Tut also had 11 points for Omaha in the defeat.
Drake (16-10 overall, 6-7 MVC) lost to Missouri State (12-14, 6-7): Drake was blasted by a 97-62 score by Missouri State. Noah Thomas led Drake with 14 points while D.J. Wilkins had 13 and Jonah Jackson added 10.
Northern Iowa (22-3 overall, 11-2 MVC) def. Illinois State (8-17, 3-10): Northern Iowa nabbed another win, taking a 71-63 victory over Illinois State. AJ Green made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points. Trae Berhow added 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Austin Phyfe pitched in 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Kansas (21-3 overall, 10-1 Big 12) def. West Virginia (18-6, 6-5): Kansas allowed just 19 points in the second half on their way to a 58-49 win. Devon Dotson had 15 points to lead the Jayhawks while Isaiah Moss added 13 off the bench.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 5 points, 7 rebounds (vs. South Dakota)
-Sam Auen, Kuemper/Coe: 6 minutes (vs. Simpson)
-Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln/Briar Cliff: 8 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Dordt)
-Jake Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 5 minutes (vs. Dordt)
-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 8 points (vs. Concordia)
-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt: 30 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Briar Cliff)
-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central: 12 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Luther)
-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley/Briar Cliff: 33 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Dordt)
-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 9 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Doane)
-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 12 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Grand View)
-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Coe)
-Joe Weber, Boyer Valley/Central: 7 minutes (vs. Luther)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 90 Iowa State 61
Kansas 58 West Virginia 49
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 72 Rutgers 66
Michigan 79 Northwestern 54
Big East Conference
Creighton 87 Seton Hall 82
Villanova 72 Marquette 71
Butler 66 Xavier 61
St. John’s 80 Providence 69
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 97 Drake 62
Northern Iowa 71 Illinois State 63
Loyola Chicago 73 Evansville 66
Bradley 72 Indiana State 61
Valparaiso 55 Southern Illinois 38
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 95 Alabama 91 — OT
South Carolina 75 Georgia 59
Florida 78 Texas A&M 61
Summit League
Oral Roberts 81 Omaha 78 — OT
South Dakota 85 Western Illinois 72
MIAA
Missouri Western 95 Pittsburg State 79
GPAC
Midland 83 Doane 73
Concordia 83 Hastings 77
Northwestern 101 Jamestown 98
Dordt 92 Briar Cliff 86
Mount Marty 72 Dakota Wesleyan 61
American Rivers Conference
Coe 80 Simpson 60
Loras 72 Dubuque 71
Luther 79 Central 72
Buena Vista 91 Wartburg 67
Heart of America Conference
Peru State 85 Grand View 75
Benedictine 78 Evangel 65
Missouri Valley 98 MidAmerica Nazarene 93 — OT
Clarke 88 Graceland 65
Mount Mercy 73 Central Methodist 70
William Penn 108 Culver-Stockton 72
Midwest Collegiate Conference
Grinnell College 124 Illinois College 95
Ripon College 83 Cornell College 62
St. Norbert College 66 Beloit College 43
Lake Forest College 108 Lawrence University 76
Knox College 90 Monmouth College 65
ICCAC
Indian Hills 90 North Central Missouri
Ellsworth 76 Marshalltown 66
Iowa Lakes 111 Southwestern 102
Central-Columbus 85 Northeast 60
Iowa Central 83 Little Priest Tribal 58
North Iowa Area 93 Dakota County Technical 87
Kirkwood 77 Des Moines Area 68