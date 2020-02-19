(KMAland) -- Big evenings from Jackson Lamb and Kyle Wagner, a win for Drake and another loss for K-State in men’s college basketball action on Wednesday.
MVC: Drake (18-10, 8-7) def. Valparaiso (14-4, 7-8): Roman Penn’s late jumper lifted Drake to a 77-75 overtime win over Valparaiso. Liam Robbins topped the Bulldogs with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, and Penn added 18 points in the win. Garrett Sturtz chipped in 15 points off the bench.
BIG 12: Kansas State (9-17, 2-11) lost to Texas Tech (17-9, 8-5): Kansas State struggled through another loss, 69-62 to Texas Tech. Xavier Sneed had 15 points to lead K-State while Antonio Gordon added 14 points and eight boards.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln/Briar Cliff: 9 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Jamestown)
-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 10 points, 3 assists (vs. Doane)
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: 3 points, 4 rebounds (vs. North Dakota)
-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt: 13 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Mount Marty)
-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central: 8 points (vs. Buena Vista)
-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley/Briar Cliff: 26 points, 10 rebounds (vs. Jamestown)
-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 9 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Concordia)
-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 8 points, 5 blocks, 4 rebounds (vs. Benedictine)
-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning, Simpson: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 69 Kansas State 62
Texas 70 TCU 56
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 60 Rutgers 52
Indiana 68 Minnesota 56
Big East Conference
Villanova 91 DePaul 71
Seton Hall 74 Butler 72
Providence 73 Georgetown 63
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 77 Valparaiso 75 — OT
Bradley 83 Missouri State 79 — OT
Loyola Chicago 84 Illinois State 69
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 79 South Carolina 76
Georgia 65 Auburn 55
Texas A&M 74 Alabama 68
Summit League
South Dakota State 94 North Dakota 83
North Dakota State 77 South Dakota 74
GPAC
Hastings 84 Doane 74
Dakota Wesleyan 93 Northwestern 76
Briar Cliff 91 Jamestown 83
Concordia 89 Midland 83
Dordt 92 Mount Marty 86
American Rivers Conference
Simpson 86 Nebraska Wesleyan 59
Coe 81 Dubuque 72
Buena Vista 97 Central 85
Wartburg 84 Loras 81
Heart of America Conference
Peru State 73 Benedictine 55
Baker 77 Missouri Valley 76
Culver-Stockton 94 Mount Mercy 92
Graceland 81 Grand View 78
William Penn 98 Central Methodist 75
ICCAC
Northeast 101 Quakerdale Prep Academy 64
Des Moines Area 81 Iowa Lakes 77
Kirkwood 84 Ellsworth 71
John Wood 78 Marshalltown 72