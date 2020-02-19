NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Big evenings from Jackson Lamb and Kyle Wagner, a win for Drake and another loss for K-State in men’s college basketball action on Wednesday.

MVC: Drake (18-10, 8-7) def. Valparaiso (14-4, 7-8): Roman Penn’s late jumper lifted Drake to a 77-75 overtime win over Valparaiso. Liam Robbins topped the Bulldogs with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, and Penn added 18 points in the win. Garrett Sturtz chipped in 15 points off the bench.

BIG 12: Kansas State (9-17, 2-11) lost to Texas Tech (17-9, 8-5): Kansas State struggled through another loss, 69-62 to Texas Tech. Xavier Sneed had 15 points to lead K-State while Antonio Gordon added 14 points and eight boards.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln/Briar Cliff: 9 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Jamestown)

-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 10 points, 3 assists (vs. Doane)

-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: 3 points, 4 rebounds (vs. North Dakota)

-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt: 13 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Mount Marty)

-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central: 8 points (vs. Buena Vista)

-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley/Briar Cliff: 26 points, 10 rebounds (vs. Jamestown)

-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 9 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Concordia)

-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 8 points, 5 blocks, 4 rebounds (vs. Benedictine)

-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning, Simpson: 25 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Texas Tech 69 Kansas State 62

Texas 70 TCU 56

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 60 Rutgers 52

Indiana 68 Minnesota 56

Big East Conference 

Villanova 91 DePaul 71

Seton Hall 74 Butler 72

Providence 73 Georgetown 63

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 77 Valparaiso 75 — OT

Bradley 83 Missouri State 79 — OT

Loyola Chicago 84 Illinois State 69

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 79 South Carolina 76

Georgia 65 Auburn 55

Texas A&M 74 Alabama 68

Summit League 

South Dakota State 94 North Dakota 83

North Dakota State 77 South Dakota 74

GPAC 

Hastings 84 Doane 74

Dakota Wesleyan 93 Northwestern 76

Briar Cliff 91 Jamestown 83

Concordia 89 Midland 83

Dordt 92 Mount Marty 86

American Rivers Conference 

Simpson 86 Nebraska Wesleyan 59

Coe 81 Dubuque 72

Buena Vista 97 Central 85

Wartburg 84 Loras 81

Heart of America Conference 

Peru State 73 Benedictine 55

Baker 77 Missouri Valley 76

Culver-Stockton 94 Mount Mercy 92

Graceland 81 Grand View 78

William Penn 98 Central Methodist 75

ICCAC 

Northeast 101 Quakerdale Prep Academy 64

Des Moines Area 81 Iowa Lakes 77

Kirkwood 84 Ellsworth 71

John Wood 78 Marshalltown 72

 