(KMAland) -- Cam Mack posted the first triple-double in Nebraska history in a win over Purdue while Omaha and Missouri also picked up wins on Sunday in men's regional college basketball action.
Nebraska (5-6 overall, 1-1 Big Ten): Cam Mack posted the first triple-double in school history, finishing with 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, to lead Nebraska in a 70-56 win over Purdue (6-4, 1-1). Dachon Burke added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in 13 points.
Omaha (6-7): Omaha took a 92-82 win over UT Rio Grande Valley (4-7) as part of the Summit League/WAC Challenge. Matthew Pile led the Mavericks with 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. KJ Robinson and JT Gibson added 17 points each while Zach Thornhill had 12 and Ayo Akinwole scored 10.
Missouri (6-4): Missouri took down Southern Illinois (4-7), 64-48. Mark Smith shot 7-of-9 from 3 and scored 23 points to lead the Tigers. Javon Pickett added 13 points in the victory.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 61 Houston 55
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 70 Purdue 56
Northwestern 72 SIU-Edwardsville 54
Ohio State Minnesota
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Kentucky 79 Illinois State 64
Loyola Chicago 65 Norfolk State 45
Missouri 64 Southern Illinois 48
Georgia Southern Bradley
Missouri State VCU
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 64 Southern Illinois 48
South Carolina Clemson
Texas A&M-CC Texas A&M
Summit League
Omaha 92 UT Rio Grande Valley 82