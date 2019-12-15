NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Cam Mack posted the first triple-double in Nebraska history in a win over Purdue while Omaha and Missouri also picked up wins on Sunday in men's regional college basketball action.

Nebraska (5-6 overall, 1-1 Big Ten): Cam Mack posted the first triple-double in school history, finishing with 11 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, to lead Nebraska in a 70-56 win over Purdue (6-4, 1-1). Dachon Burke added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in 13 points.

Omaha (6-7): Omaha took a 92-82 win over UT Rio Grande Valley (4-7) as part of the Summit League/WAC Challenge. Matthew Pile led the Mavericks with 19 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. KJ Robinson and JT Gibson added 17 points each while Zach Thornhill had 12 and Ayo Akinwole scored 10.

Missouri (6-4): Missouri took down Southern Illinois (4-7), 64-48. Mark Smith shot 7-of-9 from 3 and scored 23 points to lead the Tigers. Javon Pickett added 13 points in the victory.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 61 Houston 55

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 70 Purdue 56

Northwestern 72 SIU-Edwardsville 54

Ohio State Minnesota

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Kentucky 79 Illinois State 64

Loyola Chicago 65 Norfolk State 45

Missouri 64 Southern Illinois 48

Georgia Southern Bradley

Missouri State VCU

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 64 Southern Illinois 48

South Carolina Clemson

Texas A&M-CC Texas A&M

Summit League 

Omaha 92 UT Rio Grande Valley 82