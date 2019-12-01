Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha lost to Saint Mary's in men's regional college basketball action on Sunday.

Omaha (5-4): Omaha fell 75-66 to Saint Mary’s (8-1), despite leading 39-35 at halftime. JT Gibson had 16 points while Zach Thronhill put in 13. KJ Robinson added 12 points off the bench for the Mavericks.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 84 Marquette 63

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 86 Rhode Island 81

Big East Conference 

Providence 80 Pepperdine 77

Villanova 83 La Salle 72

Missouri Valley Conference 

Saint Louis 69 Southern Illinois 60

Southeastern Conference 

Fairfield 67 Texas A&M 62

South Carolina 74 George Washington 65

Summit League 

Saint Mary’s 75 Omaha 66

Campbell 58 North Dakota 56