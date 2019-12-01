(KMAland) -- Omaha lost to Saint Mary's in men's regional college basketball action on Sunday.
Omaha (5-4): Omaha fell 75-66 to Saint Mary’s (8-1), despite leading 39-35 at halftime. JT Gibson had 16 points while Zach Thronhill put in 13. KJ Robinson added 12 points off the bench for the Mavericks.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 84 Marquette 63
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 86 Rhode Island 81
Big East Conference
Providence 80 Pepperdine 77
Villanova 83 La Salle 72
Missouri Valley Conference
Saint Louis 69 Southern Illinois 60
Southeastern Conference
Fairfield 67 Texas A&M 62
South Carolina 74 George Washington 65
Summit League
Saint Mary’s 75 Omaha 66
Campbell 58 North Dakota 56