Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled through Incarnate Word in men's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Missouri (1-0): Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. had 16 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and Missouri routed Incarnate Word (0-1), 82-42.  Xavier Pinson added 15 points off the bench, and Javon Pickett pitched in 10 points with eight rebounds in the win.

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 80 Oral Roberts 75

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 79 Green Bay 57

Ohio State 64 Cincinnati 56

Big East Conference 

Butler 80 IUPUI 47

St. John’s 109 Mercer 79

Georgetown 81 Mount St. Mary’s 68

DePaul 84 Chicago 55

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 79 Belmont 72

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 82 Incarnate Word 42

South Carolina 77 North Alabama 55

Texas A&M 77 Northwestern State 63

Vanderbilt 83 Southeast Missouri State 65

Summit League 

Oklahoma State 80 Oral Roberts 75