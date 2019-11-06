(KMAland) -- Missouri rolled through Incarnate Word in men's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Missouri (1-0): Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. had 16 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, and Missouri routed Incarnate Word (0-1), 82-42. Xavier Pinson added 15 points off the bench, and Javon Pickett pitched in 10 points with eight rebounds in the win.
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 80 Oral Roberts 75
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 79 Green Bay 57
Ohio State 64 Cincinnati 56
Big East Conference
Butler 80 IUPUI 47
St. John’s 109 Mercer 79
Georgetown 81 Mount St. Mary’s 68
DePaul 84 Chicago 55
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 79 Belmont 72
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 82 Incarnate Word 42
South Carolina 77 North Alabama 55
Texas A&M 77 Northwestern State 63
Vanderbilt 83 Southeast Missouri State 65
Summit League
