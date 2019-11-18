Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri picked up a win in regional men's college basketball action on Monday.

Missouri (3-1): Missouri pulled away for a 75-56 win over Wofford (2-3). Mark Smith had 19 points to lead three players in double figures with Jeremiah Tilmon adding 16 and Xavier Pinson putting in 10 off the bench.

REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 94 Charleston Southern 46

Illinois 66 Hawaii 53

Ohio State Stetson

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma 75 William & Mary 70

West Virginia 69 Northern Colorado 61

TCU Air Force

Missouri Valley Conference 

SMU 59 Evansville 57

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 75 Wofford 56

Kentucky 82 Utah Valley 74

Auburn 91 Colgate 62

Summit League 

South Dakota 71 SIU-Edwardsville 56