(KMAland) -- Missouri picked up a win in regional men's college basketball action on Monday.
Missouri (3-1): Missouri pulled away for a 75-56 win over Wofford (2-3). Mark Smith had 19 points to lead three players in double figures with Jeremiah Tilmon adding 16 and Xavier Pinson putting in 10 off the bench.
REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 94 Charleston Southern 46
Illinois 66 Hawaii 53
Ohio State Stetson
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 75 William & Mary 70
West Virginia 69 Northern Colorado 61
TCU Air Force
Missouri Valley Conference
SMU 59 Evansville 57
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 75 Wofford 56
Kentucky 82 Utah Valley 74
Auburn 91 Colgate 62
Summit League
South Dakota 71 SIU-Edwardsville 56