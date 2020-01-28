(KMAland) -- Missouri nabbed an SEC win while Nebraska lost to Michigan in regional men's college basketball action on Tuesday.
Nebraska (7-14 overall, 2-8 Big Ten): Nebraska lost their sixth straight game, falling to Michigan (12-8, 3-6), 79-68. Cam Mack had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Huskers. Haanif Cheatham and Kevin Cross added 17 points apiece.
Missouri (10-10 overall, 2-5 SEC): Missouri used a 42-27 second half to take a 72-69 win over Georgia (11-9, 1-6). Dru Smith scored 16 points for the Tigers while Reed Nikko added 13, Mark Smith had 12 and Javon Pickett put in 11.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 79 Nebraska 68
Rutgers 70 Purdue 63
Big East Conference
Villanova 79 St. John’s 59
Butler 69 Georgetown 64
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 72 Georgia 69
Auburn 83 Ole Miss 82 — 2 OT
Texas A&M 63 Tennessee 58
Mississippi State 78 Florida 71
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Des Moines Area 74 Central-Columbus 62
Indian Hills 104 Black Hawk-Moline 57