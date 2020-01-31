(KMAland) -- Former Glenwood standout Nate Mohr had another big game while former AL star Troy Houghton had a solid game in regional men’s college basketball action from Friday.
Mohr had another strong performance with 15 points to lead Wayne State in an 85-77 overtime win over the University of Mary.
Houghton, meanwhile, scored 6 points and had 3 rebounds and 2 assists for Sioux Falls in their win over Bemidji State.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Midwest Collegiate Conference
Ripon College 83 Monmouth College 54
Illinois College 87 Lake Forest College 76
Cornell College 79 Lawrence University 70
St. Norbert College 109 Grinnell College 79
Beloit College 76 Knox College 64