(KMAland) -- Glenwood alum Nate Mohr scored in double figures to lead Wayne State in a win and more from the night in regional college basketball action.
-Nate Mohr (Glenwood) scored 12 points and had two assists for Wayne State in a tight 73-71 win over Minnesota State. Mohr hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining.
-Troy Houghton (Abraham Lincoln) finished with two points and three assists in 17 minutes for Sioux Falls in a 68-60 loss to Upper Iowa.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 70 Wisconsin 51
Big East Conference
Butler 89 Marquette 85 — OT
GPAC
Concordia 79 Concordia (Ann Arbor) 57