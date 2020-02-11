(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Kansas State and Missouri all lost tight battles in men's college basketball on Tuesday.
Nebraska (7-17 overall, 2-11 Big Ten) lost to Maryland (20-4, 10-3): Nebraska had a layup in the air with about three seconds left that would have given them the lead, but Jalen Smith landed a swat to lift Maryland in a 72-70 win. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 20 points while Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 15 and Matej Kavas finished with 11.
Kansas State (9-15 overall, 2-9 Big 12) lost to Oklahoma State (12-12, 2-9): Kansas State lost 64-59. Cartier Diarra had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Wildcats while Matt McGuirl finished with 16. Makol Mawien added in 11 points.
Missouri (11-13 overall, 3-8 SEC) lost to LSU (18-6, 19-2): Dru Smith scored 20 points, but Missouri blew a six-point halftime lead in an 82-78 loss. Reed Nikko had 13 and Javon Pickett and Mark Smith scored 10 each for Mizzou.
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 64 Kansas State 59
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 72 Nebraska 70
Penn State 88 Purdue 76
Michigan State 70 Illinois 69
Southeastern Conference
LSU 82 Missouri 78
Kentucky 78 Vanderbilt 64
Ole Miss 83 Mississippi State 58
Tennesse 82 Arkansas 61
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Harris-Stowe 81 Baker 77