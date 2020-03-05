(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State and Drake moved on in their conference tournaments while Nebraska lost for the 15th straight time on Thursday.
MIAAT: Northwest Missouri State (29-1) def. Lincoln (11-19) — Northwest cruised to a second round win in the MIAA Tournament, beating Lincoln by a 75-54 final. Ryan Hawkins had another 31 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bearcats. Trevor Hudgins 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) lost to Michigan (19-11, 10-9) — Michigan pulled away from a four-point halftime score with a 50-30 second half and an 82-58 win. Haanif Cheatham had 19 points and Dachon Burke Jr. scored 16 for the Huskers.
MVCT: Drake (19-13) def. Illinois State (10-21) — Drake rolled to a 75-65 win in the opening round of the MVC Tournament. Liam Robbins had 18 points while Anthony Murphy and Garrett Sturtz put in 17 each. Jonah Jackson added 15 for the Bulldogs.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/NW Missouri State: 31 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks (vs. Lincoln)
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 82 Nebraska 58
Ohio State 71 Illinois 63
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — First Round
Drake 75 Illinois State 65
Valparaiso 58 Evansville 55
MIAA Tournament — Second Round
Northwest Missouri State 75 Lincoln 54
Rogers State 71 Pittsburg State 69
Heart of America Conference Tournament — Quarterfinals
William Penn 90 Evangel 75
Clarke 73 Missouri Valley 51
Peru State 73 Baker 62
MidAmerica Nazarene 79 Benedictine 74 — OT