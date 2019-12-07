(KMAland) -- Northwest had their 46-game win streak snapped, Creighton blasted Nebraska and Drake, Kansas and Missouri were also winners in men's regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (8-1 overall, 1-1 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State had their 46-game win streak snapped with a 72-60 loss at Central Missouri (4-5, 1-1). Trevor Hudgins had 24 points to lead all scorers while Diego Bernard added 14 for the Bearcats.
Creighton (7-2) & Nebraska (4-5): Nebraska fell in a deep hole on their way to a 95-76 defeat at Creighton. Marcus Zegarowski had a game-high 30 points for the Jays while Ty-Shon Alexander added 22 points. Haanif Cheatham had a team-high 14 points for Nebraska while Thorir Thorbjarnarsn and Cam Mack finished with 12 each.
Drake (8-2): Drake had five players in double figures in a 78-73 win over Southeast Missouri State (3-6). Roman Penn scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and D.J. Wilkins finished with 15 points. Anthony Murphy (14 points), Liam Robbins (11 points) and Noah Thomas (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs.
Kansas (7-1): Ochai Agbaji had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Kansas beat Colorado (7-1), 72-58. Devon Dotson scored 18 points while Udoka Azubuike put in 12 points for the Jayhawks.
Kansas State (5-3): Kansas State struggled in a 73-65 loss to Marquette (7-2). Cartier Diarra had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats. Makol Mawien and Xavier Sneed had 11 points each while DeJuan Gordon added 10.
Missouri (5-4): Missouri picked up a nice bounce back win at Temple (6-2), nabbing a 64-54 victory. Javon Pickett scored 16 points off teh bench for the Tigers while Dru Smith added 12 points of his own in the win.
NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
MIAA
Central Missouri 72 Northwest Missouri State 60
Lincoln 89 Missouri Western 66
Missouri Southern 90 Washburn 83
Rogers State 77 Newman 68
Northeastern State 80 Central Oklahoma 68
Emporia State 69 Fort Hays State 66
Big Ten Conference
Creighton 95 Nebraska 76
Ohio State 106 Penn State 74
Wisconsin 84 Indiana 64
Maryland 59 Illinois 58
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 72 Colorado 58
Marquette 73 Kansas State 65
Baylor 63 Arizona 58
St. John’s 70 West Virginia 68
Big East Conference
Creighton 95 Nebraska 76
Villanova 78 Saint Joseph’s 66
Butler 76 Florida 62
St. John’s 70 West Virginia 68
Xavier 73 Cincinnati 66
Marquette 73 Kansas State 65
Georgetown 91 SMU 74
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 78 SE Missouri State 73
Evansville 101 Miami Ohio 87
Bradley 83 North Carolina A&T 52
Indiana State 84 Wright State 77 — OT
Loyola Chicago 90 Quincy 59
Southern Miss 72 Southern Illinois 69
Illinois State 61 Morehead State 50
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 64 Temple 54
Kentucky 83 Fairleigh Dickinson 52
Butler 76 Florida 62
Ole Miss 83 Cal State Bakersfield 67
Western Kentucky 86 Arkansas 79 — OT
Summit League
UIC 62 Fort Wayne 49
North Dakota State 78 East Tennessee State 68