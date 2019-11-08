(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri were regional men’s college basketball winners on Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (3-0): Top-ranked Northwest Missouri State came back from a one-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota-Crookston (0-1), 60-52. Trevor Hudgins scored 28 points off the bench for the Bearcats while Ryan Hawkins had 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Iowa (1-0): Luka Garza had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa in an 87-60 win over SIU Edwardsville (1-1). Joe Wieskamp added 16 points, and Jordan Bohannon, Joe Toussiant and Ryan Kriener all had nine each.
Kansas (1-1): Devon Dotson put in 22 points and had eight rebounds and six assists for Kansas in a 74-62 victory over UNC Greensboro (1-1). Ochai Agbaji added 13 points, and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Garrett also had 10 points with five assists.
Missouri (2-0): Missouri rolled to a 71-56 win over Northern Kentucky (1-1). Mark Smith hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points while Jeremiah Tilmon added 13 points and Kobe Brown and Mitchell Smith chipped in 10 each.
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 87 SIU Edwardsville 60
Merrimack 71 Northwestern 61
Wisconsin 65 Eastern Illinois 52
Illinois 83 Grand Canyon 71
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 74 UNC Greensboro 62
West Virginia 94 Akron 84
Washington 67 Baylor 64
Big East Conference
Xavier 81 Siena 63
DePaul 70 Fairleigh Dickinson 59
Missouri Valley Conference
Furman 87 Loyola Chicago 63
Southern Illinois 72 UTSA 60
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 71 Northern Kentucky 56
Kentucky 91 Eastern Kentucky 49
LSU 88 Bowling Green 79
Auburn 76 Davidson 66
Ole Miss 71 Arkansas State 43
Mississippi State 67 Sam Houston State 58
Summit League
Oral Roberts 95 Houston Baptist 81
South Dakota 72 Pacific 62