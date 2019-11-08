NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri were regional men’s college basketball winners on Friday.

Northwest Missouri State (3-0): Top-ranked Northwest Missouri State came back from a one-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota-Crookston (0-1), 60-52. Trevor Hudgins scored 28 points off the bench for the Bearcats while Ryan Hawkins had 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Iowa (1-0): Luka Garza had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa in an 87-60 win over SIU Edwardsville (1-1). Joe Wieskamp added 16 points, and Jordan Bohannon, Joe Toussiant and Ryan Kriener all had nine each.

Kansas (1-1): Devon Dotson put in 22 points and had eight rebounds and six assists for Kansas in a 74-62 victory over UNC Greensboro (1-1). Ochai Agbaji added 13 points, and Udoka Azubuike finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Garrett also had 10 points with five assists.

Missouri (2-0): Missouri rolled to a 71-56 win over Northern Kentucky (1-1). Mark Smith hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points while Jeremiah Tilmon added 13 points and Kobe Brown and Mitchell Smith chipped in 10 each.

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 87 SIU Edwardsville 60

Merrimack 71 Northwestern 61

Wisconsin 65 Eastern Illinois 52

Illinois 83 Grand Canyon 71

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 74 UNC Greensboro 62

West Virginia 94 Akron 84

Washington 67 Baylor 64

Big East Conference 

Xavier 81 Siena 63

DePaul 70 Fairleigh Dickinson 59

Missouri Valley Conference

Furman 87 Loyola Chicago 63

Southern Illinois 72 UTSA 60

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 71 Northern Kentucky 56

Kentucky 91 Eastern Kentucky 49

LSU 88 Bowling Green 79 

Auburn 76 Davidson 66

Ole Miss 71 Arkansas State 43

Mississippi State 67 Sam Houston State 58

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 95 Houston Baptist 81

South Dakota 72 Pacific 62