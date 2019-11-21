NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, Omaha and Drake were all winners in regional men's college basketball action on Thursday.

Northwest Missouri State (6-0): Trevor Hudgins had 21 points and 11 assists to lead the Bearcats in a 102-59 win over William Jewell (3-2). Diego Bernard added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins pitched in 19 points. Luke Waters scored 14 points off the bench.

Iowa (3-1): Luka Garza scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, as Iowa pulled away for an 83-68 victory over North Florida (4-2). Joe Wieskamp added 14 points and eight boards, and Jack Nunge pitched in 11 points and seven rebounds. Joe Toussaint chipped in 10 points and four assists.

Omaha (3-3): Omaha came back from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Washington State (2-2), 85-77. KJ Robinson scored 20 points to lead the Mavericks while JT Gibson had 18, Ayo Akinwole added 14 and Zach Thornhill pitched in 11.

Drake (4-1): Roman Penn led four players in double figures, and Drake beat Lehigh, 74-58. Penn added nine assists while D.J. Wilkins and Liam Robbins pitched in 13 points apiece. Noah Thomas came off the bench to score 11 points for the Bulldogs.

 

NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 83 North Florida 68

Minnesota 82 Central Michigan 57

Green Bay Wisconsin

Big 12 Conference  

Baylor 76 Ohio 53

Georgetown 82 Texas 66

Oklahoma 91 UMES 64

Texas Tech 72 Tennessee State 57

TCU 59 UC Irvine 58

Big East Conference 

Villanova 98 Middle Tennessee 69

Xavier 73 Towson 51

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 74 Lehigh 58

Miami 74 Missouri State 70

Duquesne 74 Indiana State 71

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 80 Tulane 66

Florida 70 Saint Joseph’s 62

Summit League 

Omaha 85 Washington State 77

South Dakota State Arizona