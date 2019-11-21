(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, Omaha and Drake were all winners in regional men's college basketball action on Thursday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-0): Trevor Hudgins had 21 points and 11 assists to lead the Bearcats in a 102-59 win over William Jewell (3-2). Diego Bernard added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins pitched in 19 points. Luke Waters scored 14 points off the bench.
Iowa (3-1): Luka Garza scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, as Iowa pulled away for an 83-68 victory over North Florida (4-2). Joe Wieskamp added 14 points and eight boards, and Jack Nunge pitched in 11 points and seven rebounds. Joe Toussaint chipped in 10 points and four assists.
Omaha (3-3): Omaha came back from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat Washington State (2-2), 85-77. KJ Robinson scored 20 points to lead the Mavericks while JT Gibson had 18, Ayo Akinwole added 14 and Zach Thornhill pitched in 11.
Drake (4-1): Roman Penn led four players in double figures, and Drake beat Lehigh, 74-58. Penn added nine assists while D.J. Wilkins and Liam Robbins pitched in 13 points apiece. Noah Thomas came off the bench to score 11 points for the Bulldogs.
NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 83 North Florida 68
Minnesota 82 Central Michigan 57
Green Bay Wisconsin
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 76 Ohio 53
Georgetown 82 Texas 66
Oklahoma 91 UMES 64
Texas Tech 72 Tennessee State 57
TCU 59 UC Irvine 58
Big East Conference
Villanova 98 Middle Tennessee 69
Xavier 73 Towson 51
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 74 Lehigh 58
Miami 74 Missouri State 70
Duquesne 74 Indiana State 71
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 80 Tulane 66
Florida 70 Saint Joseph’s 62
Summit League
Omaha 85 Washington State 77
South Dakota State Arizona