MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (27-1, 17-1) def. Missouri Western (16-13, 12-6) —Trevor Hudgins poured in 28 points and Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and seven rebounds in a 92-69 victory. Diego Bernard added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Luke Waters also scored 11 points.
BIG 12: Iowa State (12-16, 5-10) def. TCU (15-13, 6-9) — Solomon Young had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Tre Jackson added 18 points and five assists for ISU in a 65-59 win. Rasir Bolton chipped in 11 points and five assists.
BIG TEN: Iowa (19-9, 10-7) lost to Michigan State (19-9, 11-6) — Michigan State outscored the Hawkeyes 51-37 in the second half for a 78-70 win. Luka Garza had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Ryan Kriener added 18 points and seven boards. Connor McCaffery also chipped in 11 points and seven assists.
MVC: Drake (18-12, 8-9) lost to Loyola Chicago (20-10, 12-5) — Garrett Sturtz had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Drake in a 64-60 loss. Liam Robbins added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
BIG 12: Kansas State (9-19, 2-13) lost to Baylor (25-2, 14-1) — Baylor opens up a 50-24 lead at half and rolled to an 85-66 win. Cartier Diarra had 19 points and six rebounds, and DaJuan Gordon added 12 points for K-State.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 25 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Missouri Western)
-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists (vs. Buena Vista)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 65 TCU 59
Baylor 85 Kansas State 66
Oklahoma 65 Texas Tech 51
Big Ten Conference
Michigan State 78 Iowa 70
Big East Conference
Xavier 78 DePaul 67
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 64 Drake 60
Valparaiso 89 Missouri State 74
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 69 Texas A&M 60
Auburn 67 Ole Miss 58
Mississippi State 80 Alabama 73
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 92 Missouri Western 69
ARC Tournament — First Round
Simpson 86 Buena Vista 70
Wartburg 79 Loras 74