MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (27-1, 17-1) def. Missouri Western (16-13, 12-6) —Trevor Hudgins poured in 28 points and Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and seven rebounds in a 92-69 victory. Diego Bernard added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Luke Waters also scored 11 points.

BIG 12: Iowa State (12-16, 5-10) def. TCU (15-13, 6-9) — Solomon Young had 20 points and seven rebounds, and Tre Jackson added 18 points and five assists for ISU in a 65-59 win. Rasir Bolton chipped in 11 points and five assists.

BIG TEN: Iowa (19-9, 10-7) lost to Michigan State (19-9, 11-6) — Michigan State outscored the Hawkeyes 51-37 in the second half for a 78-70 win. Luka Garza had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Ryan Kriener added 18 points and seven boards. Connor McCaffery also chipped in 11 points and seven assists. 

MVC: Drake (18-12, 8-9) lost to Loyola Chicago (20-10, 12-5) — Garrett Sturtz had 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Drake in a 64-60 loss. Liam Robbins added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

BIG 12: Kansas State (9-19, 2-13) lost to Baylor (25-2, 14-1) — Baylor opens up a 50-24 lead at half and rolled to an 85-66 win. Cartier Diarra had 19 points and six rebounds, and DaJuan Gordon added 12 points for K-State.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 25 points, 7 rebounds (vs. Missouri Western)

-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists (vs. Buena Vista)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 65 TCU 59

Baylor 85 Kansas State 66

Oklahoma 65 Texas Tech 51

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan State 78 Iowa 70

Big East Conference 

Xavier 78 DePaul 67

Missouri Valley Conference 

Loyola Chicago 64 Drake 60

Valparaiso 89 Missouri State 74

Southeastern Conference 

Kentucky 69 Texas A&M 60

Auburn 67 Ole Miss 58

Mississippi State 80 Alabama 73

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 92 Missouri Western 69

ARC Tournament — First Round 

Simpson 86 Buena Vista 70

Wartburg 79 Loras 74