(KMAland) -- Northwest, ISU, Creighton, Kansas and Missouri were winners while Nebraska, UNI and K-State lost. Also, former KMAlanders Kyle Wagner dropped in 31 and Ryan Hawkins went for 23 and 9.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (24-1, 14-1) def. Pittsburg State (9-15, 5-10): Trevor Hudgins had 28 points and six assists while Ryan Hawkins pitched in 23 points nine rebounds and three blocks in a 95-60 win. Tyler Dougherty added 14 points and seven rebounds.
BIG 12: Iowa State (11-14, 4-8) def. Texas (14-11, 4-8): Michael Jacobson had 21 points and 13 rebounds in lifting Iowa State to a dominant 81-52 win. Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon had 17 points each, and Rasir Bolton finished with 10.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) lost to Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6): Haanif Cheatham had 17 points and Dachon Burke Jr. added 10 for Nebraska in an 81-64 loss. Cam Mack added eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
BIG EAST: Creighton (20-6, 9-4) def. DePaul (13-12, 1-11): Ty-Shon Alexander led Creighton in a 93-64 with 24 points and eight assists. Mitchell bullock and Damien Jefferson added 12 each, and Marcus Zegarowski and Shareef Mitchell scored 11 each.
MVC: Northern Iowa (22-4, 11-3) lost to Loyola Chicago (18-9, 10-4): Northern Iowa lost an 82-73 overtime battle. The Panthers had five players in double figures, led by AJ Green’s 19 points. Austin Phyfe added 12 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, and Spencer Haldeman had 16 points.
BIG 12: Kansas (22-3, 11-1) def. Oklahoma (16-9, 6-6): Marcus Garrett had 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals for KU in an 87-70 win. Devon Dotson added 19 points, Udoka Azubuike pitched in 15 points and 17 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji put in 10 points.
BIG 12: Kansas State (9-16, 2-10) lost to TCU (14-11, 5-7): Kansas State fell 68-57. Xavier Sneed had 15 points, David Sloan finished with 11 and Cartier Diarra added 10.
SEC: Missouri (12-13, 4-8) def. Auburn (22-3, 9-3): Missouri handed No. 11 Auburn their third loss of the season, 85-73. Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson had 28 points apiece in leading the Tigers.
FORMER KMALNDERS
-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. North Dakota)
-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 6 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Dordt)
-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals (vs. Hastings)
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks (vs. Pittsburg State)
-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 14 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Upper Iowa)
-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central: 9 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/Nebraska-Kearney: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Central Missouri)
-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 12 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Minnesota State)
-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 15 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)
-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 12 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Central Methodist)
-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 31 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Wartburg)
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 81 Texas 52
Kansas 87 Oklahoma 70
TCU 68 Kansas State 57
Baylor 70 West Virginia 59
Oklahoma State 73 Texas Tech 70
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 81 Nebraska 64
Maryland 67 Michigan State 60
Penn State 77 Northwestern 61
Rutgers 72 Illinois 57
Ohio State 68 Purdue 52
Big East Conference
Creighton 93 DePaul 64
Providence 74 Seton Hall 71
Georgetown 73 Butler 66
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola Chicago 82 Northern Iowa 73 — OT
Bradley 69 Southern Illinois 67
Valparaiso 65 Illinois State 62
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 85 Auburn 73
Kentucky 67 Ole Miss 62
Alabama 88 LSU 82
Mississippi State 78 Arkansas 77
Texas A&M 74 Georgia 69
South Carolina 63 Tennessee 61
Florida 84 Vanderbilt 66
Summit League
North Dakota 86 Western Illinois 83 — OT
Oral Roberts 94 South Dakota 80
MIAA
Northwest eMissouri State 95 Pitt State 60
Lincoln 74 Fort Hays State 71
Nebraska Kearney 78 Central Missouri 74
Central Oklahoma 77 Newman 51
Northeastern State 69 Emporia State 67
Missouri Southern 97 Missouri Western 87
Rogers State 80 Washburn 62
GPAC
Dakota Wesleyan 79 Doane 64
Northwestern 76 Midland 73
Morningside 111 Jamestown 85
Dordt 89 Hastings 66
Concordia 98 Mount Marty 74
American Rivers Conference
Dubuque 85 Luther 83
Coe 81 Buena Vista 72
Simpson 87 Wartburg 73
Nebraska Wesleyan 91 Central 70
Heart of America Conference
Clarke 80 Benedictine 74 — 2 OT
Baker 85 Mount Mercy 80
Evangel 92 Culver-Stockton 86
Central Methodist 77 Peru State 74
Missouri Valley 82 Graceland 64
MidAmerica Nazarene 96 Grand View 81
Midwest Conference
Ripon College 70 Monmouth College 56
Knox College 81 Beloit College 68
St. Norbert College 116 Grinnell College 113 — OT
Lake Forest College 92 Illinois College 90
Lawrence University 101 Cornell College 92
ICCAC
Des Moines Area 86 Ellsworth 70
North Iowa Area 81 Iowa Central 75
Iowa Lakes 89 Marshalltown 63
Kirkwood 86 Little Priest Tribal 65
Indian Hills 86 Northeast 54
Southeastern 87 Iowa Western 74