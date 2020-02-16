NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Northwest, ISU, Creighton, Kansas and Missouri were winners while Nebraska, UNI and K-State lost. Also, former KMAlanders Kyle Wagner dropped in 31 and Ryan Hawkins went for 23 and 9.

MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (24-1, 14-1) def. Pittsburg State (9-15, 5-10): Trevor Hudgins had 28 points and six assists while Ryan Hawkins pitched in 23 points nine rebounds and three blocks in a 95-60 win. Tyler Dougherty added 14 points and seven rebounds.

BIG 12: Iowa State (11-14, 4-8) def. Texas (14-11, 4-8): Michael Jacobson had 21 points and 13 rebounds in lifting Iowa State to a dominant 81-52 win. Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon had 17 points each, and Rasir Bolton finished with 10.

BIG TEN: Nebraska (7-18, 2-12) lost to Wisconsin (15-10, 8-6): Haanif Cheatham had 17 points and Dachon Burke Jr. added 10 for Nebraska in an 81-64 loss. Cam Mack added eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists. 

BIG EAST: Creighton (20-6, 9-4) def. DePaul (13-12, 1-11): Ty-Shon Alexander led Creighton in a 93-64 with 24 points and eight assists. Mitchell bullock and Damien Jefferson added 12 each, and Marcus Zegarowski and Shareef Mitchell scored 11 each.

MVC: Northern Iowa (22-4, 11-3) lost to Loyola Chicago (18-9, 10-4): Northern Iowa lost an 82-73 overtime battle. The Panthers had five players in double figures, led by AJ Green’s 19 points. Austin Phyfe added 12 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks, and Spencer Haldeman had 16 points.

BIG 12: Kansas (22-3, 11-1) def. Oklahoma (16-9, 6-6): Marcus Garrett had 24 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals for KU in an 87-70 win. Devon Dotson added 19 points, Udoka Azubuike pitched in 15 points and 17 rebounds and Ochai Agbaji put in 10 points.

BIG 12: Kansas State (9-16, 2-10) lost to TCU (14-11, 5-7): Kansas State fell 68-57. Xavier Sneed had 15 points, David Sloan finished with 11 and Cartier Diarra added 10.

SEC: Missouri (12-13, 4-8) def. Auburn (22-3, 9-3): Missouri handed No. 11 Auburn their third loss of the season, 85-73. Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson had 28 points apiece in leading the Tigers.

FORMER KMALNDERS 

-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 6 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals (vs. North Dakota)

-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 6 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Dordt)

-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals (vs. Hastings)

-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 23 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks (vs. Pittsburg State)

-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 14 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Upper Iowa)

-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central: 9 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)

-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/Nebraska-Kearney: 7 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Central Missouri)

-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 12 points, 2 rebounds (vs. Minnesota State)

-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 15 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)

-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 12 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Central Methodist)

-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 31 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Wartburg)

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 81 Texas 52

Kansas 87 Oklahoma 70

TCU 68 Kansas State 57

Baylor 70 West Virginia 59

Oklahoma State 73 Texas Tech 70

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 81 Nebraska 64

Maryland 67 Michigan State 60

Penn State 77 Northwestern 61

Rutgers 72 Illinois 57

Ohio State 68 Purdue 52

Big East Conference 

Creighton 93 DePaul 64

Providence 74 Seton Hall 71

Georgetown 73 Butler 66

Missouri Valley Conference 

Loyola Chicago 82 Northern Iowa 73 — OT

Bradley 69 Southern Illinois 67

Valparaiso 65 Illinois State 62

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 85 Auburn 73

Kentucky 67 Ole Miss 62

Alabama 88 LSU 82

Mississippi State 78 Arkansas 77

Texas A&M 74 Georgia 69

South Carolina 63 Tennessee 61

Florida 84 Vanderbilt 66

Summit League 

North Dakota 86 Western Illinois 83 — OT

Oral Roberts 94 South Dakota 80

MIAA 

Northwest eMissouri State 95 Pitt State 60

Lincoln 74 Fort Hays State 71

Nebraska Kearney 78 Central Missouri 74

Central Oklahoma 77 Newman 51

Northeastern State 69 Emporia State 67

Missouri Southern 97 Missouri Western 87

Rogers State 80 Washburn 62

GPAC 

Dakota Wesleyan 79 Doane 64

Northwestern 76 Midland 73

Morningside 111 Jamestown 85

Dordt 89 Hastings 66

Concordia 98 Mount Marty 74

American Rivers Conference 

Dubuque 85 Luther 83

Coe 81 Buena Vista 72

Simpson 87 Wartburg 73

Nebraska Wesleyan 91 Central 70

Heart of America Conference 

Clarke 80 Benedictine 74 — 2 OT

Baker 85 Mount Mercy 80

Evangel 92 Culver-Stockton 86

Central Methodist 77 Peru State 74

Missouri Valley 82 Graceland 64

MidAmerica Nazarene 96 Grand View 81

Midwest Conference 

Ripon College 70 Monmouth College 56

Knox College 81 Beloit College 68

St. Norbert College 116 Grinnell College 113 — OT

Lake Forest College 92 Illinois College 90

Lawrence University 101 Cornell College 92

ICCAC 

Des Moines Area 86 Ellsworth 70

North Iowa Area 81 Iowa Central 75

Iowa Lakes 89 Marshalltown 63

Kirkwood 86 Little Priest Tribal 65

Indian Hills 86 Northeast 54

Southeastern 87 Iowa Western 74