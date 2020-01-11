(KMAland) -- Northwest, ISU, Creighton, UNI & Missouri were winners while Nebraska, Omaha, Drake and Kansas all lost in regional men's college basketball action Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (15-1 overall, 5-1 MIAA): Ryan Hawkins had another 32 points, and Northwest Missouri State nabbed a 73-68 win over Washburn (8-6, 3-2). Hawkins added five steals and four rebounds for the Bearcats while Luke Waters put in 14, Trevor Hudgins had 13 and Diego Bernard added 12.
Iowa State (8-7 overall, 1-2 Big 12): Rasir Bolton had 23 points for Iowa State in an 81-68 win over Oklahoma (11-4, 2-1). Tyrese Haliburton added 15 points and eight assists, and Tre Jackson added 12 points. Terrence Lewis chipped in 10 points for ISU.
Nebraska (7-9 overall, 2-3 Big Ten): Nebraska’s late run was not enough in a 62-57 loss to Northwestern (6-9, 1-4), which was outscored 30-20 in the second half. Cam Mack had 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the loss for the Huskers. Haanif Cheatham also hit double figures with 10 points.
Creighton (13-4 overall, 2-2 Big East): Creighton nabbed a key Big East road win, 77-65, over Xavier (12-5, 1-3). Mitchell Ballock had 19 points to lead the way for the Jays while Ty-Shon Alexander had 18. Denzel Mahoney pitched in 13 off the bench, and Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop had 11 and 10, respectively.
Omaha (10-9 overall, 3-1 Summit): KJ Robinson had 20 points for Omaha in a 91-81 loss to South Dakota (11-7, 2-2). Wanjang Tut added 13 for the Mavericks while JT Gibson had 12, Marlon Ruffin put in 11 and Matthew Pile had 10 and eight boards.
Drake (12-5 overall, 2-2 MVC): Drake took a tight MVC loss at Valparaiso (9-8, 2-2), 66-61. Roman Penn had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bulldogs in the loss. Liam Robbins added 13 points, five rebounds and four blocks, and Garrett Sturtz had 12 points and six boards.
Northern Iowa (14-2 overall, 3-1 MVC): AJ Green exploded for another 28 points to lead Northern Iowa in an 80-57 win over Missouri State (8-9, 2-2). Isaiah Brown had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Trae Berhow scored 12 points. Austin Phyfe added seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Panthers.
Kansas (12-3 overall, 2-1 Big 12): Baylor (13-1, 3-0) won for the first time in Lawrence and for the first time against a top five team on the road with a 67-55 victory over the Jayhawks. Isaiah Moss led KU with 15 points while Marcus Garrett had 11 points. Udoka Azubuike added six points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks.
Kansas State (7-8 overall, 0-3 Big 12): Kansas State lost a 64-50 Big 12 matchup with Texas s(11-4, 1-2). Cartier Diarra was the only player in double figures for the Wildcats, finishing with 14 points and five assists.
Missouri (9-6 overall, 1-2 SEC): Missouri shot 61.5 percent from the field and made 12 3-pointers in a 91-75 win over Florida (10-5, 2-1). Dru Smith had 22 points to lead four players in double figures while Mark Smith and Javon Pickett had 14 each and Mitchell Smith put in 10.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 81 Oklahoma 68
Baylor 67 Kansas 55
Texas 64 Kansas State 50
TCU 52 Oklahoma State 40
West Virginia 66 Texas Tech 54
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 62 Nebraska 57
Indiana 66 Ohio State 54
Wisconsin 58 Penn State 49
Illinois 54 Rutgers 51
Big East Conference
Creighton 77 Xavier 65
Villanova 80 Georgetown 66
St. John’s 74 DePaul 67
Seton Hall 69 Marquette 55
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 66 Drake 61
Northern Iowa 80 Missouri State 57
Loyola Chicago 78 Evansville 44
Indiana State 65 Illinois State 52
Bradley 67 Southern Illinois 48
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 91 Florida 75
Arkansas 76 Ole Miss 72
Auburn 82 Georgia 60
Kentucky 76 Alabama 67
Tennessee 56 South Carolina 55
Texas A&M 69 Vanderbilt 50
LSU 60 Mississippi State 59
Summit League
South Dakota 91 Omaha 81
Western Illinois 86 Denver 80
South Dakota State 70 Fort Wayne 61
Oral Roberts 88 North Dakota 73
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 73 Washburn 68
Lincoln 88 Central Missouri 84
Nebraska Kearney 83 Northeastern State 79
Central Oklahoma 78 Pitt State 73
Emporia State 81 Missouri Western 68
Missouri Southern 79 Newman 49
Rogers State 68 Fort Hays State 58
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Dordt 87 Nebraska Christian College 42
Doane 81 Briar Cliff 71 (Jackson Lamb, BC - 17 points)
Morningside 98 Northwestern 69
Mount Marty 96 Midland 89 (Kylan Smallwood, Midland - 26 points)
Concordia 86 Jamestown 74
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Clarke 95 Evangel 71
American Rivers Conference
Simpson 91 Central 71 (Drake Johnson, Central - 13 points, 8 rebounds)
Buena Vista 93 Dubuque 77
Wartburg 83 Loras 65
Nebraska Wesleyan 80 Luther 66
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Northeast 89 Iowa Western 83
Iowa Central 83 Southwestern 78
Des Moines Area 107 North Iowa Area 63
Ellsworth 77 Little Priest Tribal 68
Iowa Lakes 88 Dakota County Technical 81
Southeastern 65 Marshalltown 42
Indian Hills 83 Kankakee 55
Midwest Conference
Monmouth 88 Lawrence 78
Beloit 73 Illinois 54
Ripon 104 Grinnell 101
Lake Forest 79 Knox 70
St. Norbert 87 Cornell 62