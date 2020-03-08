(KMAland) -- Northwest moved to the MIAA final, Creighton won a share of the Big East, Kansas kept on winning and more from Saturday in men’s college basketball.
MIAAT: Northwest Missouri State (30-1) def. Missouri Western (18-14): Ryan Hawkins had 28 points, five rebounds and four assists, and Northwest Missouri State cruised to an 80-54 win. Diego Bernard went for 10 points, 19 rebounds and four assists.
BIG 12: Kansas State (10-21, 3-15) def. Iowa State (12-19, 5-13): Xavier Sneed poured in 31 points for Kansas State in a 79-63 win. The Cyclones were led by Solomon Young, who had 17 points, and Michael Jacobsen, who went for nine points and 11 rebounds.
BIG EAST: Creighton (24-7, 13-5) def. Seton Hall (21-9, 13-5): Creighton grabbed a share of the Big East title with a 77-60 victory. Marcus Zegarowski had 23 points, six rebounds and five assists.
MVCT: Drake (20-14) lost to Bradley (22-11): Bradley ended Drake’s run in the MVC Tournament with a 76-66 win. Liam Robbins led the Bulldogs with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Roman Penn went for 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
BIG 12: Kansas (28-3, 17-1) def. Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9): Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Devon Dotson put in 17 points with seven rebounds and five assists to send Kansas to a 66-62 win.
SEC: Missouri (15-16, 7-11) def. Alabama (16-15, 8-10): Dru Smith had 17 points, and Mark Smith added 13 points for Missouri in a 69-50 win.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Fort Wayne)
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/NW Missouri State: 28 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Missouri Western)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 79 Iowa State 63
Kansas 66 Texas Tech 62
West Virginia 76 Baylor 64
Oklahoma State 81 Texas 59
Oklahoma 78 TCU 76
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 80 Penn State 69
Wisconsin 60 Indiana 56
Rutgers 71 Purdue 68 — OT
Big East Conference
Creighton 77 Seton Hall 60
Villanova 70 Georgetown 69
St. John’s 88 Marquette 86
Providence 93 DePaul 55
Butler 72 Xavier 71
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Semifinals
Bradley 76 Drake 66
Valparaiso 89 Missouri State 82
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 69 Alabama 50
Kentucky 71 Florida 70
Auburn 85 Tennesse 63
Vanderbilt 83 South Carolina 74
LSU 94 Georgia 64
Texas A&M 77 Arkansas 69
Mississippi State 69 Ole Miss 44
Summit League Tournament — Quarterfinals
North Dakota State 71 Denver 69
Fort Wayne 77 South Dakota State 74
MIAA Tournament — Semifinals
Northwest Missouri State 80 Missouri Western 54
Missouri Southern 76 Rogers State 70