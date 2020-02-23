NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Saturday wins for Northwest, Omaha and Kansas and plenty more from another busy day in regional men’s college hoops.

MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (26-1, 16-1) def. Pittsburg State (9-17, 4-12) — Ryan Hawkins scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds to send Northwest to a 73-64 win. Trevor Hudgins added 16 points, and Diego Bernard finished with 16 points and 10 boards.

BIG 12: Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) lost to Texas Tech (18-9, 9-5) — Solomon Young scored 16 points for ISU in an 87-57 loss. Rasir Bolton added 13 points for the Cyclones in the loss.

SUMMIT: Omaha (15-14, 8-6) def. Western Illinois (5-19, 2-12) — Marlon Ruffin poured in 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Omaha in a 93-86 win. JT Gibson added 19 points, and KJ Robinson finished with 18 points and five assists. 

MVC: Drake (18-11, 8-8) lost to Illinois State (9-19, 4-12) — Liam Robbins had 14 points and nine rebounds for Drake in a 57-53 defeat. Jonah Jackson chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs. 

BIG 12: Kansas (24-3, 13-1) def. Baylor (24-2, 13-1) — Udoka Azubuike had a dominant performance with 23 points and 19 rebounds in a 64-61 win for the Jayhawks. Devon Dotson added 13 and Isaiah Moss chipped in 11.

BIG 12: Kansas State (9-18, 2-12) lost to Texas (16-11, 6-8) — Kansas State dropped another home contest, 70-59, to Texas. Xavier Sneed had 15 points and Makol Mawien added 14 points and 10 rebounds for K-State.

SEC: Missouri (13-14, 5-9) lost to Arkansas (17-10, 5-9) — Kobe Brown had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri in a 78-68 loss. Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson chipped in 15 points apiece for the Tigers. 

FORMER KMALANDERS

-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Omaha)

-Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln/Briar Cliff: 12 points (vs. Doane)

-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 5 rebounds (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)

-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 25 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Pitt State)

-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Wayne State)

-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/Nebraska Kearney: 12 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Rogers State)

-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 7 points, 3 assists (vs. Sioux Falls)

-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Mount Marty)

-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 6 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Mount Mercy)

-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Buena Vista)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference

Texas Tech 87 Iowa State 57

Kansas 64 Baylor 61

Texas 70 Kansas State 59

TCU 67 West Virginia 60 — OT

Oklahoma State 83 Oklahoma 66

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 71 Purdue 63

Big East Conference 

Villanova 64 Xavier 55

Providence 84 Marquette 72

DePaul 74 Georgetown 68

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 57 Drake 53

Missouri State 74 Loyola Chicago 62

Valparaiso 90 Bradley 78

Southeastern Conference 

Arkansas 78 Missouri 68

Kentucky 65 Florida 59

Auburn 73 Tennessee 66

Texas A&M 87 Mississippi State 75

Georgia 80 Vanderbilt 78

LSU 86 South Carolina 80

Alabama 103 Ole Miss 78

Summit League 

Omaha 93 Western Illinois 86

North Dakota 71 North Dakota State 68

MIAA 

Northwest Missouri State 94 Pittsburg State 76

Washburn 72 Lincoln 67

Central Oklahoma 75 Emporia State 65

Rogers State 78 Nebraska Kearney 66

Fort Hays State 87 Northeastern State 80

Missouri Western 89 Missouri Southern 85

GPAC 

Briar Cliff 74 Doane 66

Hastings 70 Dakota Wesleyan 62

Morningside 96 Northwestern 71

Concordia 101 Jamestown 92 — OT

Midland 106 Mount Marty 93

American Rivers Conference 

Coe 76 Luther 60

Simpson 85 Buena Vista 72

Wartburg 92 Dubuque 81

Nebraska Wesleyan 88 Loras 73

Heart of America Conference 

Mount Mercy 89 Peru State 85

Evangel 108 Grand View 106

Benedictine 65 Graceland 61

William Penn 88 Baker 79

Central Methodist 94 Culver-Stockton 82

MidAmerica Nazarene 104 Clarke 102 — 2 OT

Midwest Conference 

St. Norbert 71 Monmouth 62

Lawrence 79 Illinois College 76

Ripon 89 Knox 83

Cornell 80 Beloit 78

Lake Forest 104 Grinnell 96

ICCAC 

Southwestern 82 Ellsworth 76

Kirkwood 97 North Iowa Area 84

Des Moines Area 100 Iowa Central 69

Iowa Lakes 102 Little Priest Tribal 85

Indian Hills 92 Marshalltown 58

Southeastern 82 Northeast 71