(KMAland) -- Saturday wins for Northwest, Omaha and Kansas and plenty more from another busy day in regional men’s college hoops.
MIAA: Northwest Missouri State (26-1, 16-1) def. Pittsburg State (9-17, 4-12) — Ryan Hawkins scored 25 points and grabbed five rebounds to send Northwest to a 73-64 win. Trevor Hudgins added 16 points, and Diego Bernard finished with 16 points and 10 boards.
BIG 12: Iowa State (11-16, 4-10) lost to Texas Tech (18-9, 9-5) — Solomon Young scored 16 points for ISU in an 87-57 loss. Rasir Bolton added 13 points for the Cyclones in the loss.
SUMMIT: Omaha (15-14, 8-6) def. Western Illinois (5-19, 2-12) — Marlon Ruffin poured in 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Omaha in a 93-86 win. JT Gibson added 19 points, and KJ Robinson finished with 18 points and five assists.
MVC: Drake (18-11, 8-8) lost to Illinois State (9-19, 4-12) — Liam Robbins had 14 points and nine rebounds for Drake in a 57-53 defeat. Jonah Jackson chipped in 12 points for the Bulldogs.
BIG 12: Kansas (24-3, 13-1) def. Baylor (24-2, 13-1) — Udoka Azubuike had a dominant performance with 23 points and 19 rebounds in a 64-61 win for the Jayhawks. Devon Dotson added 13 and Isaiah Moss chipped in 11.
BIG 12: Kansas State (9-18, 2-12) lost to Texas (16-11, 6-8) — Kansas State dropped another home contest, 70-59, to Texas. Xavier Sneed had 15 points and Makol Mawien added 14 points and 10 rebounds for K-State.
SEC: Missouri (13-14, 5-9) lost to Arkansas (17-10, 5-9) — Kobe Brown had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri in a 78-68 loss. Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson chipped in 15 points apiece for the Tigers.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois: 8 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Omaha)
-Tony Bonner, Abraham Lincoln/Briar Cliff: 12 points (vs. Doane)
-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 5 rebounds (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/Northwest Missouri State: 25 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Pitt State)
-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Wayne State)
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/Nebraska Kearney: 12 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Rogers State)
-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 7 points, 3 assists (vs. Sioux Falls)
-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Mount Marty)
-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 6 points, 5 rebounds (vs. Mount Mercy)
-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists (vs. Buena Vista)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 87 Iowa State 57
Kansas 64 Baylor 61
Texas 70 Kansas State 59
TCU 67 West Virginia 60 — OT
Oklahoma State 83 Oklahoma 66
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 71 Purdue 63
Big East Conference
Villanova 64 Xavier 55
Providence 84 Marquette 72
DePaul 74 Georgetown 68
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 57 Drake 53
Missouri State 74 Loyola Chicago 62
Valparaiso 90 Bradley 78
Southeastern Conference
Arkansas 78 Missouri 68
Kentucky 65 Florida 59
Auburn 73 Tennessee 66
Texas A&M 87 Mississippi State 75
Georgia 80 Vanderbilt 78
LSU 86 South Carolina 80
Alabama 103 Ole Miss 78
Summit League
Omaha 93 Western Illinois 86
North Dakota 71 North Dakota State 68
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 94 Pittsburg State 76
Washburn 72 Lincoln 67
Central Oklahoma 75 Emporia State 65
Rogers State 78 Nebraska Kearney 66
Fort Hays State 87 Northeastern State 80
Missouri Western 89 Missouri Southern 85
GPAC
Briar Cliff 74 Doane 66
Hastings 70 Dakota Wesleyan 62
Morningside 96 Northwestern 71
Concordia 101 Jamestown 92 — OT
Midland 106 Mount Marty 93
American Rivers Conference
Coe 76 Luther 60
Simpson 85 Buena Vista 72
Wartburg 92 Dubuque 81
Nebraska Wesleyan 88 Loras 73
Heart of America Conference
Mount Mercy 89 Peru State 85
Evangel 108 Grand View 106
Benedictine 65 Graceland 61
William Penn 88 Baker 79
Central Methodist 94 Culver-Stockton 82
MidAmerica Nazarene 104 Clarke 102 — 2 OT
Midwest Conference
St. Norbert 71 Monmouth 62
Lawrence 79 Illinois College 76
Ripon 89 Knox 83
Cornell 80 Beloit 78
Lake Forest 104 Grinnell 96
ICCAC
Southwestern 82 Ellsworth 76
Kirkwood 97 North Iowa Area 84
Des Moines Area 100 Iowa Central 69
Iowa Lakes 102 Little Priest Tribal 85
Indian Hills 92 Marshalltown 58
Southeastern 82 Northeast 71