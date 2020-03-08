(KMAland) -- Northwest won another MIAA title while Iowa, Nebraska and Omaha all lost in regional men’s college basketball action on Sunday.
MIAAT: Northwest Missouri State (31-1) def. Missouri Southern (23-8) — Northwest Missouri State won their fifth straight MIAA title, 78-76. Trevor Hudgins had 31 points and six assists, and Diego Bernard added 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the win. Wes Dreamer pitched in 18 points off the bench.
BIG TEN: Iowa (20-11, 11-9) lost to Illinois (21-10, 13-7) — Iowa dropped a tight 78-76 battle at Illinois. Luka Garza had 28 points and eight rebounds, and Joe Toussaint added 14 points for the Hawkeyes. Connor McCaffery chipped in 10 points with eight assists and five rebounds.
BIG TEN: Nebraska (7-24, 2-18) lost to Minnesota (14-16, 8-12) — Haanif Cheatham had 17 points, Jervay Green added 15 and Thorir Thorbjarnarson chipped in 14 for Nebraska, but it was in a 107-75 loss. Kevin Cross scored 10 points of his own in the defeat.
SUMMIT: Omaha (16-16) lost to Oral Roberts (17-13) — Oral Roberts used a 52-28 second half to roll to a 79-52 Summit League quarterfinal win. Omaha’s KJ Robinson had 15 points, and JT Gibson added 14. Matthew Pile only scored two points, but he finished with 21 rebounds.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/NW Missouri State: 6 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Missouri Southern)
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Illinois 78 Iowa 76
Minnesota 107 Nebraska 75
Maryland 83 Michigan 70
Michigan State 80 Ohio State 69
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Championship
Bradley 80 Valparaiso 66
Summit League Tournament — Semifinals
Oral Roberts 79 Omaha 52
North Dakota South Dakota
MIAA Tournament — Championship
Northwest Missouri State 78 Missouri Southern 76