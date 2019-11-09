(KMAland) -- Northwest won their 42nd straight, the Cyclones fell in Corvallis, Nebraska lost in double OT, UNI handled NIU and K-State knocked off UNLV in men’s regional college basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-0): The Bearcats cruised to a 92-71 win over MSU Moorhead (0-2). Ryan Hawkins scored 27 points, finishing 12 of 12 at the free throw line, and adding seven rebounds. Diego Bernard pitched in a career-high 24 points and seven boards of his own, and Ryan Welty hit four 3s on his way to 17 points. Northwest tied the MIAA and school record with their 42nd straight win.
Iowa State (1-1): Oregon State (2-0) held off the Cyclones in an 80-74 non-conference victory. Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds, and Rasir Bolton chipped in a team-high 16 points for ISU. George Conditt added 14 points, six boards and five blocks. Tres Tinkle poured in 27 points and had 11 rebounds for the Beavers.
Nebraska (0-2): Jervay Green hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime, but the Huskers lost 79-78 to Southern Utah (2-0) in double OT. Freshman Kevin Cross had a team-high 19 points while Green finished with 18, and Cam Mack added 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the defeat.
Northern Iowa (2-0): Isaiah Brown had 17 points, and Northern Iowa held Northern Illinois (0-1) to 30 percent from the field in a 64-54 win. AJ Green and Tywhon Pickford pitched in nine points each for the Panthers.
Kansas State (2-0): Xavier Sneed scored 19 points and Cartier Diarra had 12 and six assists for the Wildcats in a 60-56 win over UNLV (1-1).
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Southern Utah 79 Nebraska 78 — 2 OT
Indiana 85 Portland State 74
Penn State 91 Wagner 64
Oklahoma 71 Minnesota 62
Texas 70 Purdue 66
Rhode Island Maryland
Big 12 Conference
Oregon State 80 Iowa State 74
Kansas State 60 UNLV 56
Oklahoma State 69 Kansas City 51
Texas 70 Purdue 66
Texas Tech 79 Bethune-Cookman 44
Oklahoma 71 Minnesota 62
Big East Conference
Georgetown 89 Central Arkansas 78
Seton Hall 74 Stony Brook 57
Central Connecticut State 87 St. John’s 57
Providence 76 NJIT 47
Butler 79 New Orleans 53
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 64 Northern Illinois 54
Delaware 56 Southern Illinois 54
Evansville 79 Ball State 75
Saint Louis 81 Valparaiso 70
Dayton 86 Indiana State 81
Bradley 90 IUPUI 56
Summit League
Denver 74 Utah Valley 62
South Dakota State CSU Bakersfield
Stetson 77 Western Illinois 75