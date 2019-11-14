(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State broke the MIAA record for consecutive wins on Thursday in men's regional college basketball.
Northwest Missouri State (4-0): Northwest Missouri State broke the MIAA record for consecutive wins with their 43rd straight thanks to a 92-40 victory over Saint Mary (Kansas). Diego Bernard had 20 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists, and Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins added 19 points and 10 rebounds.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 81 Georgetown 66
Michigan State 76 Seton Hall 73
Big East Conference
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 89 IU Kokomo 71
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 62 UL Monroe 45
Florida 66 Towson 60
Richmond 93 Vanderbilt 92 — OT