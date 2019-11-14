Bearcats Logo

(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State broke the MIAA record for consecutive wins on Thursday in men's regional college basketball.

Northwest Missouri State (4-0): Northwest Missouri State broke the MIAA record for consecutive wins with their 43rd straight thanks to a 92-40 victory over Saint Mary (Kansas). Diego Bernard had 20 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and five assists, and Atlantic alum Ryan Hawkins added 19 points and 10 rebounds.

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 81 Georgetown 66

Michigan State 76 Seton Hall 73

Big East Conference 

Missouri Valley Conference 

Evansville 89 IU Kokomo 71

Southeastern Conference 

Mississippi State 62 UL Monroe 45

Florida 66 Towson 60

Richmond 93 Vanderbilt 92 — OT