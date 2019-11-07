NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Omaha and Drake were both big winners on Thursday in men's regional college basketball.

Omaha (1-1): Ayo Akinwole just missed a triple double with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Omaha beat Midland 72-53. Matt Pile led all scorers with a career-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds and four blocks, and JT Gibson added 11 points.

Drake (1-0): Drake hit 17 3-pointers on their way to a dominant 86-55 win over Kennesaw State (0-2). DJ Wilkins had 19 points and hit four of those 3-pointers Jonah Jackson had 15 points, Garrett Sturtz had 14, Anthony Murphy 11 and Roman Penn 10.

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 73 Bryant 71

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 83 Southwestern 62

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 86 Kennesaw State 55

Summit League 

Omaha 72 Midland 53

North Dakota 86 Crown 61

North Dakota State 93 Maryville State 53

South Dakota State 86 Peru State 58