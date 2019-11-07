(KMAland) -- Omaha and Drake were both big winners on Thursday in men's regional college basketball.
Omaha (1-1): Ayo Akinwole just missed a triple double with 17 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Omaha beat Midland 72-53. Matt Pile led all scorers with a career-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds and four blocks, and JT Gibson added 11 points.
Drake (1-0): Drake hit 17 3-pointers on their way to a dominant 86-55 win over Kennesaw State (0-2). DJ Wilkins had 19 points and hit four of those 3-pointers Jonah Jackson had 15 points, Garrett Sturtz had 14, Anthony Murphy 11 and Roman Penn 10.
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 73 Bryant 71
Big 12 Conference
TCU 83 Southwestern 62
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 86 Kennesaw State 55
Summit League
Omaha 72 Midland 53
North Dakota 86 Crown 61
North Dakota State 93 Maryville State 53
South Dakota State 86 Peru State 58