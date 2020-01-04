(KMAland) -- Omaha, Drake, UNI and Kansas picked up conference wins, but ISU lost in OT, Iowa fell late, Creighton struggled to a Big East loss and more from Saturday in regional men’s college basketball.
Iowa State (7-6 overall, 0-1 Big 12): RJ Nembhard’s 3-pointer with one second left in regulation sent the game to overtime, where TCU (10-3, 1-0) beat Iowa State, 83-79, to start Big 12 play. Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Cyclones while George Conditt IV had 19 points and six rebounds off the bench. Rasir Bolton added 17 points and Prentiss Nixon had 12.
Iowa (10-4 overall, 1-2 Big Ten): Luka Garza had 34 points and 12 rebounds, but No. 23 Iowa lost to No. 21 Penn State (12-2, 2-1), 89-86, at The Palestra. Joe Wieskamp added 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Joe Toussaint had 18 points for the Hawkeyes.
Creighton (12-3 overall, 1-1 Big East): Creighton shot just 4-of-22 from 3 and 38.9 percent from the fill in a 71-57 loss to Butler (14-1, 2-0). Marcus Zegarowski had 15 points while Damien Jefferson added 12 and Ty-Shon Alexander had 11.
Omaha (9-8 overall, 2-0 Summit): Omaha took down the preseason Summit League favorite Oral Roberts (7-8, 0-2), 74-67. Wanjang Tut had 17 points while Marlon Ruffin had 15 points off the bench. JT Gibson put in 13 points and Zach Thornhill had 12.
Drake (11-4 overall, 1-1 MVC): Drake had five players score in double figures in an 80-76 win over Indiana State (8-5, 1-1). Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins had 16 points each, Liam Robbins put in 15 and Anthony Murphy and Jonah Jackson had 12 each.
Northern Iowa (12-2 overall, 1-1 MVC): AJ Green made seven 3-pointers and scored 35 points to lead UNI in a 69-64 win over Bradley (10-5, 1-1). Austin Phyfe was the only other Panther in double figures with 10 points, but Tywhon Pikcord added five points and 15 rebounds.
Kansas (11-2 overall, 1-0 Big 12): Kansas overcame a six-point halftime deficit to open the Big 12 season with a 60-53 win over West Virginia (11-2, 0-1). Udoka Azubuike had 17 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks while Devon Dotson had 16 points and Marcus Garrett put in 12.
Kansas State (7-6 overall, 0-1 Big 12): Xavier Sneed had 22 points, but Kansas State dropped a 66-62 Big 12 opener to Oklahoma (10-3, 1-0). Cartier Diarra scored 10 points, passed out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds in the defeat.
Missouri (8-5 overall, 0-1 SEC): Missouri fell 71-59 to Kentucky (10-3, 1-0) in opening SEC action. Dru Smith had 11 points and four steals for the Tigers.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
TCU 81 Iowa State 79 — OT
Kansas 60 West Virginia 53
Oklahoma 66 Kansas State 61
Baylor 59 Texas 44
Texas Tech 85 Oklahoma State 50
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 89 Iowa 86
Maryland 75 Indiana 59
Big East Conference
Butler 71 Creighton 57
Marquette 71 Villanova 60
Providence 66 DePaul 65
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 80 Indiana State 76
Northern Iowa 69 Bradley 64
Southern Illinois 67 Illinois State 55
Valparaiso 81 Evansville 79 — OT
Loyola Chicago 62 Missouri State 58
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 71 Missouri 59
Auburn 80 Mississippi State 68
Georgia 65 Memphis 62
Wichita State 74 Ole Miss 54
LSU 78 Tennessee 64
Florida 104 Alabama 98 — 2 OT
Arkansas 69 Texas A&M 59
Vanderbilt SMU
Summit League
Omaha 74 Oral Roberts 67
South Dakota State 91 Western Illinois 56