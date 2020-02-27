(KMAland) -- Omaha edged North Dakota, UNI beat Evansville and Missouri took down Vanderbilt in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
SUMMIT: Omaha (16-14, 9-6) def. North Dakota (13-16, 7-8) — Wanjang Tut scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots for the Mavericks in an 84-83 overtime win. Marlon Ruffin added 18 points off the bench while JT Gibson had 15, KJ Robinson scored 12 and the winning bucket and Matthew Pile pitched in 10 points.
MVC: Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4) def. Evansville (9-21, 0-17) — AJ Green had 21 points, and Northern Iowa rolled to an 84-64 win. Trae Berhow added 16 points while Isaiah Brown had 12, Noah Carter added 11 an Austin Phyfe finished with 10.
SEC: Missouri (14-14, 6-9) def. Vanderbilt (9-19, 1-14) — Xavier Pinson had 17 points and five rebounds to lead Missouri in a 61-52 win. Reed Nikko pitched in 14 points and five board, and Mark Smith finished with six points and 12 boards.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 3 points (vs. Morningside)
-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt: 14 points, 9 rebounds (vs. Mount Marty)
-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 10 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Minot State)
-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 11 points (vs. MSU Moorhead)
-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Mount Mercy
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 74 Minnesota 73
Penn State 65 Rutgers 64
Big East Conference
Villanova 71 St. John’s 60
Marquette 93 Georgetown 72
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 84 Evansville 64
Bradley 74 Illinois State 71 — OT
Indiana State 77 Southern Illinois 68
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 61 Vanderbilt 52
South Carolina 94 Georgia 90 — OT
Arkansas 86 Tennessee 69
Florida 81 LSU 66
Summit League
Omaha 84 North Dakota 83 — OT
Fort Wayne 58 Denver 51
GPAC Tournament — First Round
Dakota Wesleyan 90 Jamestown 75
Mount Marty 75 Dordt 74
Hastings 84 Morningside 80
Concordia 74 Northwestern 63
Heart of America Conference
Peru State 93 Graceland 81
MidAmerica Nazarene 78 Benedictine 75
Evangel 92 Missouri Valley 88
Central Methodist 73 Baker 70 — OT
William Penn 101 Mount Mercy 77
Clarke 87 Grand View 73
ICCAC
Southeastern 67 Iowa Western 60
Indiana Hills 76 Marshalltown 58
Ellsworth 66 Iowa Central 47
Des Moines Area 76 Southwestern 55
North Iowa Area 100 Little Priest Tribal 66
Iowa Lakes 129 Quakerdale Prep Academy 47