NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Omaha edged North Dakota, UNI beat Evansville and Missouri took down Vanderbilt in men’s regional college basketball action on Wednesday. 

SUMMIT: Omaha (16-14, 9-6) def. North Dakota (13-16, 7-8) — Wanjang Tut scored 19 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots for the Mavericks in an 84-83 overtime win. Marlon Ruffin added 18 points off the bench while JT Gibson had 15, KJ Robinson scored 12 and the winning bucket and Matthew Pile pitched in 10 points.

MVC: Northern Iowa (24-5, 13-4) def. Evansville (9-21, 0-17) — AJ Green had 21 points, and Northern Iowa rolled to an 84-64 win. Trae Berhow added 16 points while Isaiah Brown had 12, Noah Carter added 11 an Austin Phyfe finished with 10.

SEC: Missouri (14-14, 6-9) def. Vanderbilt (9-19, 1-14) — Xavier Pinson had 17 points and five rebounds to lead Missouri in a 61-52 win. Reed Nikko pitched in 14 points and five board, and Mark Smith finished with six points and 12 boards.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 3 points (vs. Morningside)

-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt: 14 points, 9 rebounds (vs. Mount Marty)

-Troy Houghton, Abraham Lincoln/Sioux Falls: 10 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Minot State)

-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 11 points (vs. MSU Moorhead)

-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks (vs. Mount Mercy

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 74 Minnesota 73

Penn State 65 Rutgers 64

Big East Conference 

Villanova 71 St. John’s 60

Marquette 93 Georgetown 72

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 84 Evansville 64

Bradley 74 Illinois State 71 — OT

Indiana State 77 Southern Illinois 68

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 61 Vanderbilt 52

South Carolina 94 Georgia 90 — OT

Arkansas 86 Tennessee 69

Florida 81 LSU 66

Summit League 

Omaha 84 North Dakota 83 — OT

Fort Wayne 58 Denver 51

GPAC Tournament — First Round 

Dakota Wesleyan 90 Jamestown 75

Mount Marty 75 Dordt 74

Hastings 84 Morningside 80

Concordia 74 Northwestern 63

Heart of America Conference 

Peru State 93 Graceland 81

MidAmerica Nazarene 78 Benedictine 75

Evangel 92 Missouri Valley 88

Central Methodist 73 Baker 70 — OT

William Penn 101 Mount Mercy 77

Clarke 87 Grand View 73

ICCAC 

Southeastern 67  Iowa Western 60

Indiana Hills 76 Marshalltown 58

Ellsworth 66 Iowa Central 47

Des Moines Area 76 Southwestern 55

North Iowa Area 100 Little Priest Tribal  66

Iowa Lakes 129 Quakerdale Prep Academy 47