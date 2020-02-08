Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Gusty winds developing. A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near freezing. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.