(KMAland) -- Northwest, Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton, UNI, Kansas and Missouri all picked up wins while plenty of former KMAlanders hit double digits in regional men's basketball action on Saturday.
Northwest Missouri State (22-1 overall, 12-1 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State rolled to a 96-49 win over Lincoln (8-14, 5-8). Trevor Hudgins had 36 points and five assists while Ryan Hawkins put in 23 points to go with 14 rebounds. Diego Bernard added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Iowa State (10-13 overall, 3-7 Big 12) & Kansas State (9-14, 2-8): Solomon Young had 20 points for Iowa State in a 73-63 win over K-State. Rasir Bolton added 13 and Terrence Lewis had 12 for the Cyclones. K-State’s Cartier Diarra put in 24 points.
Iowa (17-7 overall, 8-5 Big Ten) & Nebraska (7-16, 2-10): Joe Wieskamp poured in 30 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Luka Garza had 22 and eight for Iowa in the win. Nebraska’s Jervay Green had 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Cam Mack added 13 points. Dachon Burke Jr. chipped in 12 for the Huskers.
Omaha (12-13 overall, 5-5 Summit): Omaha lost 81-64 to South Dakota State (18-8, 9-2). KJ Robinson led the Mavericks with 20 points while Marlon Ruffin scored 14. Matthew Pile had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Creighton (18-6 overall, 7-4 Big East): Marcus Zegarowski had 23 points and seven rebounds for Creighton in a 94-82 win over St. John’s (13-11, 2-9). Denzel Mahoney added 18 points, and Damien Jefferson and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 16 apiece. Christian Bishop and Mitchell Ballock had 10 points each.
Northern Iowa (21-3 overall, 10-2 MVC) & Drake (16-9, 6-6): AJ Green had 34 points to lead Northern Iowa in the victory. Trae Berhow had 18 points and Spencer Haldeman scored 12 for the Panthers. Liam Robbins led Drake with 17 points, D.J. Wilkins had 16 and Anthony Murphy scored 16. Roman Penn had 12 points and eight assists.
Kansas (20-3 overall, 9-1 Big 12): Kansas used their defense to pick up a 60-46 win over TCU (13-10, 4-6). Udoka Azubuike led the Jayhawks with 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, and Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists.
Missouri (11-12 overall, 3-7 SEC): Missouri grabbed an 83-79 overtime win over Arkansas (16-7, 4-6). Xavier Pinson had 24 points and seven rebounds, and Javon Pickett put in 14 for the Tigers. Reed Nikko had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Dru Smith scored 11 with four steals.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Jake Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff: 2 points (vs. Midland)
-Shane Chamberlain, Harlan/Hastings: 10 points (vs. Jamestown)
-Matt Dentlinger, Kuemper/South Dakota State: 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals (vs. Omaha)
-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt: 13 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Concordia)
-Ryan Hawkins, Atlantic/NWMOST: 23 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals (vs. Lincoln)
-Troy Houghton, AL/Sioux Falls: 17 points (vs. MSU Moorhead)
-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central: 9 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Simpson)
-Kyle Juhl, Harlan/UNK: 10 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Newman)
-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley/Briar Cliff: 16 points, 8 rebounds (vs. Midland)
-Nate Mohr, Glenwood/Wayne State: 14 points (vs. Minnesota Duluth)
-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland: 14 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Briar Cliff)
-Noah Vasa, Lourdes Central Catholic/Peru State: 11 points, 4 rebounds (vs. Evangel)
-Kyle Wagner, IKM-Manning/Simpson: 11 points, 6 rebounds (vs. Central)
-Joe Weber, Boyer Valley/Central: 8 minutes (vs. Simpson)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 73 Kansas State 63
Kansas 60 TCU 46
Baylor 78 Oklahoma State 70
Oklahoma 69 West Virginia 59
Texas Tech 62 Texas 57
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 96 Nebraska 72
Michigan 77 Michigan State 68
Penn State 83 Minnesota 77
Purdue 74 Indiana 62
Big East Conference
Creighton 94 St. John’s 82
Seton Hall 70 Villanova 64
Georgetown 76 DePaul 72
Xavier 64 Providence 58
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 83 Drake 73
Illinois State 74 Indiana State 67
Southern Illinois 68 Missouri State 66
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 83 Arkansas 79 — OT
Auburn 91 LSU 90 — OT
Kentucky 77 Tennessee 64
Ole Miss 68 Florida 51
South Carolina 74 Texas A&M 54
Alabama 105 Georgia 102 — OT
Mississippi State 80 Vanderbilt 70
Summit League
South Dakota State 81 Omaha 64
South Dakota 82 North Dakota 68
North Dakota State 83 Oral Roberts 76
Fort Wayne 70 Denver 63
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 96 Lincoln 49
Washburn 76 Pittsburg State 75
Missouri Western 84 Central Missouri 80
Nebraska Kearney 85 Newman 72
Northeastern State 89 Rogers State 73
Fort Hays State 81 Central Oklahoma 73
Missouri Southern State 71 Emporia State 58
GPAC
Jamestown 90 Hastings 71
Northwestern 83 Doane 73
Dordt 86 Concordia 76
Midland 96 Briar Cliff 89
Dakota Wesleyan 78 Morningside 75
American Rivers Conference
Buena Vista 81 Dubuque 70
Central 78 Simpson 71
Nebraska Wesleyan 95 Luther 65 **NWU clinches ARC championship
Loras 77 Coe 76
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Benedictine 101 Mount Mercy 65
Clarke 70 Baker 65
Peru State 86 Evangel 72
William Penn 91 Missouri Valley 78
MidAmerica Nazarene 82 Culver-Stockton 66
Central Methodist 87 Graceland 75
Midwest Collegiate Conference
St. Norbert College 87 Illinois College 74
Ripon College 95 Lawrence University 53
Lake Forest College 89 Beloit College 58
Cornell College 71 Knox College 61
Monmouth College 94 Grinnell College 90
ICCAC
Des Moines Area 104 Little Priest Tribal 50
North Iowa Area 88 Ellsworth 73
Iowa Lakes 81 Kirkwood 64
Northeast 75 Marshalltown 48
Indian Hills 82 Iowa Western 63