Southwestern Community College

(KMAland) -- SWCC lost to Kirkwood in regional men’s college basketball action on Monday.

Southwestern: James Kelley had 19 points and Donzell Johnson finished with 10 for SWCC in a 100-60 loss to Kirkwood.

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 61 Oklahoma 57

West Virginia 97 Texas 59

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Jamestown 81 Doane 70

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

William Penn 93 Mount Mercy 89

Clarke 107 Grand View 80

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

