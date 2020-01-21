(KMAland) -- SWCC lost to Kirkwood in regional men’s college basketball action on Monday.
Southwestern: James Kelley had 19 points and Donzell Johnson finished with 10 for SWCC in a 100-60 loss to Kirkwood.
NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 61 Oklahoma 57
West Virginia 97 Texas 59
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Jamestown 81 Doane 70
Heart of America Athletic Conference
William Penn 93 Mount Mercy 89
Clarke 107 Grand View 80
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Kirkwood 100 Southwestern 60