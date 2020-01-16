Jackson Lamb
Briar Cliff Athletics (Photo)

(KMAland) -- UNI beat Valparaiso, ISU and Creighton lost and Jackson Lamb had 22 points for Briar Cliff in men's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.

Iowa State (8-8 overall, 1-3 Big 12): Prentiss Nixon and Rasir Bolton scored nine points each, but Iowa State didn’t manage a single player in double figures in a 68-55 loss to Baylor (14-1, 4-0).

Creighton (13-5 overall, 2-3 Big East): Creighton lost another tight Big East Conference game to Georgetown (12-6, 2-3), 83-80. Marcus Zegarowski had 20 points and seven assists to lead the Jays while Denzel Mahoney had 19 points off the bench. Ty-Shon Alexander chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. 

Northern Iowa (15-2 overall, 4-1 MVC): AJ Green poured in 29 points to lead Northern Iowa in an 88-78 win over Valparaiso (9-9, 2-3). Isaiah Brown added 16 points and six assists, and Austin Phyfe and Trae Berhow scored 15 points each. Spencer Haldeman scored 11 points off the bench.

Top Performances from former KMAlanders

Jackson Lamb, Briar Cliff (Nodaway Valley): 22 points, 11 rebounds

Noah Vasa, Peru State (Lourdes Central Catholic): 22 points

Kylan Smallwood, Midland (Creston): 17 points, 5 rebounds

Garrett Franken, Dordt (Atlantic): 13 points, 8 rebounds

Shane Chamberlain, Midland (Harlan): 9 points

Kyle Wagner, Simpson (IKM-Manning): 6 points, 9 rebounds 

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD 

Big 12 Conference 

Baylor 68 Iowa State 55

Texas 76 Oklahoma State 64

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 59 Indiana 50

Minnesota 75 Penn State 69

Big East Conference 

Georgetown 83 Creighton 80

Seton Hall 78 Butler 70

Marquette 85 Xavier 65

Providence 63 St. John’s 58

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 88 Valparaiso 78

Indiana State 65 Evansville 42

Bradley 91 Missouri State 78

Southeastern Conference 

Alabama 83 Auburn 64

South Carolina 81 Kentucky 78

Georgia 80 Tennessee 63

Arkansas 75 Vanderbilt 55

Summit League 

South Dakota State 87 North Dakota 66

North Dakota State 72 South Dakota 70

MIAA 

Fort Hays State 56 Emporia State 46

Rogers State 82 Newman 59

Northeastern State 58 Central Oklahoma 56

Pitt State 68 Central Missouri 57

Great Plains Athletic Conference 

Morningside 68 Doane 41

Hastings 90 Midland 70

Mount Marty 89 Northwestern 79

Jamestown 95 Briar Cliff 86

Dakota Wesleyan 71 Dordt 70

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Benedictine 74 Peru State 70

Baker 79 Missouri Valley 63

Mount Mercy 97 Culver-Stockton 64

William Penn 81 Central Methodist 75

MidAmerica Nazarene 98 Evangel 68

Grand View 98 Graceland 68

American Rivers Conference 

Wartburg 80 Luther 71

Nebraska Wesleyan 82 Coe 76

Dubuque 97 Central 82

Buena Vista 87 Simpson 76

Midwest Conference 

Grinnell 135 Illinois 107

St. Norbert 72 Beloit 55

Monmouth 82 Knox 73

Lake Forest 83 Lawrence 73

Cornell 80 Ripon 63

Iowa Community College Athletic Conference 

Iowa Western 86 Marshalltown 81

Southeastern 73 Indian Hills 69

Iowa Central 92 Little Priest Tribal 68

Des Moines Area 78 Kirkwood 58

Iowa Lake 108 North Iowa Area 96