(KMAland) -- UNI beat Valparaiso, ISU and Creighton lost and Jackson Lamb had 22 points for Briar Cliff in men's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Iowa State (8-8 overall, 1-3 Big 12): Prentiss Nixon and Rasir Bolton scored nine points each, but Iowa State didn’t manage a single player in double figures in a 68-55 loss to Baylor (14-1, 4-0).
Creighton (13-5 overall, 2-3 Big East): Creighton lost another tight Big East Conference game to Georgetown (12-6, 2-3), 83-80. Marcus Zegarowski had 20 points and seven assists to lead the Jays while Denzel Mahoney had 19 points off the bench. Ty-Shon Alexander chipped in 14 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Northern Iowa (15-2 overall, 4-1 MVC): AJ Green poured in 29 points to lead Northern Iowa in an 88-78 win over Valparaiso (9-9, 2-3). Isaiah Brown added 16 points and six assists, and Austin Phyfe and Trae Berhow scored 15 points each. Spencer Haldeman scored 11 points off the bench.
Top Performances from former KMAlanders
Jackson Lamb, Briar Cliff (Nodaway Valley): 22 points, 11 rebounds
Noah Vasa, Peru State (Lourdes Central Catholic): 22 points
Kylan Smallwood, Midland (Creston): 17 points, 5 rebounds
Garrett Franken, Dordt (Atlantic): 13 points, 8 rebounds
Shane Chamberlain, Midland (Harlan): 9 points
Kyle Wagner, Simpson (IKM-Manning): 6 points, 9 rebounds
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 68 Iowa State 55
Texas 76 Oklahoma State 64
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 59 Indiana 50
Minnesota 75 Penn State 69
Big East Conference
Georgetown 83 Creighton 80
Seton Hall 78 Butler 70
Marquette 85 Xavier 65
Providence 63 St. John’s 58
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 88 Valparaiso 78
Indiana State 65 Evansville 42
Bradley 91 Missouri State 78
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 83 Auburn 64
South Carolina 81 Kentucky 78
Georgia 80 Tennessee 63
Arkansas 75 Vanderbilt 55
Summit League
South Dakota State 87 North Dakota 66
North Dakota State 72 South Dakota 70
MIAA
Fort Hays State 56 Emporia State 46
Rogers State 82 Newman 59
Northeastern State 58 Central Oklahoma 56
Pitt State 68 Central Missouri 57
Great Plains Athletic Conference
Morningside 68 Doane 41
Hastings 90 Midland 70
Mount Marty 89 Northwestern 79
Jamestown 95 Briar Cliff 86
Dakota Wesleyan 71 Dordt 70
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Benedictine 74 Peru State 70
Baker 79 Missouri Valley 63
Mount Mercy 97 Culver-Stockton 64
William Penn 81 Central Methodist 75
MidAmerica Nazarene 98 Evangel 68
Grand View 98 Graceland 68
American Rivers Conference
Wartburg 80 Luther 71
Nebraska Wesleyan 82 Coe 76
Dubuque 97 Central 82
Buena Vista 87 Simpson 76
Midwest Conference
Grinnell 135 Illinois 107
St. Norbert 72 Beloit 55
Monmouth 82 Knox 73
Lake Forest 83 Lawrence 73
Cornell 80 Ripon 63
Iowa Community College Athletic Conference
Iowa Western 86 Marshalltown 81
Southeastern 73 Indian Hills 69
Iowa Central 92 Little Priest Tribal 68
Des Moines Area 78 Kirkwood 58
Iowa Lake 108 North Iowa Area 96