(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa, Drake and Kansas State were winners while Omaha lost in men's regional college basketball action on Wednesday.
Omaha (2-2): Colorado State (2-1) picked up an 80-65 win over Omaha. Marlon Ruffin led the Mavericks with 19 points and eight rebounds off the bench.
Northern Iowa (3-0): Spencer Haldeman had 15 points to lead four players in double figures while AJ Green and Trae Berhow added 14 apiece and Isaiah Brown finished with 11 in a 67-55 victory over Cal State Bakersfield (1-2).
Drake (2-1): Liam Robbins scored 23 points and added five blocks with four rebounds in a 76-58 win over Kansas City (1-2). Roman Penn added nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bulldogs.
Kansas State (3-0): Kansas State used a 23-5 run to open the second half and took a 73-54 win over Monmouth (1-2). Xavier Sneed led the way with 15 points while Makol Mawien had 11 and a team-best nine rebounds. Cartier Diarra added eight points, seven assists and four steals.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 76 Villanova 51
Wisconsin 83 McNeese State 63
Rutgers 62 Drexel 57
Marquette 65 Purdue 55
Northwestern 72 Providence 63
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 73 Monmouth 54
Texas Tech 103 Houston Baptist 74
Oklahoma State 73 Charleston 54
Big East Conference
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 67 CSU Bakersfield 55
Drake 76 UMKC 58
Louisville 91 Indiana State 62
Southeastern Conference
VCU 84 LSU 82
Summit League
Miami Ohio 84 Fort Wayne 80
UT Martin 98 Western Illinois 91