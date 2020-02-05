(KMAland) -- UNI and Drake were winners, ISU, Iowa, Creighton and Omaha all lost and former KMAlanders Garrett Franken, Drake Johnson and Jackson Lamb all scored in double figures in regional men’s college hoops on Wednesday.
Iowa State (9-13 overall, 2-7 Big 12): Iowa State struggled in a 76-61 loss to No. 13 West Virginia (18-4, 6-3). Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 18 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points, five steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Iowa (16-7 overall, 7-5 Big Ten): Iowa got rocked in a 104-68 loss to Purdue (13-10, 6-6). Luka Garza scored 26 points but only had one rebounds for the Hawkeyes. The next highest scorer was Ryan Kriener, who finished with nine points.
Creighton (17-6 overall, 6-4 Big East): Creighton blew a four-point halftime lead in a 73-56 loss to Providence (13-10, 6-4). The Jays had four players in double figures but zero bench points. Ty-Shon Alexander had 15 points while Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson had 13 each and Mitchell Ballock finished with 12.
Omaha (12-12 overall, 5-4 Summit): Omaha dropped another Summit League battle, 86-78, to North Dakota State (17-7, 8-2). KJ Robinson scored 20 points to lead the Mavericks while Marlon Ruffin added 17 points off the bench. Matthew Pile chipped in 15 points and a team-high six rebounds.
Northern Iowa (20-3 overall, 9-2 MVC): The Panthers nabbed another road win, taking down Valparaiso (12-12, 5-6), 63-51. AJ Green had 19 points while Austin Phyfe finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Brown chipped in 10 points, and Trae Berhow had six points and 11 rebounds.
Drake (16-8 overall, 6-5 MVC): Liam Robbins had 29 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Drake in a 73-60 win over Bradley (15-9, 6-5). Garrett Sturtz added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Roman Penn finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois — 2 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Fort Wayne)
-Sam Auen, Kuemper/Coe — 4 minutes (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)
-Jake Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff — 4 points (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt — 15 points, 9 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)
-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central — 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Dubuque)
-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley/Briar Cliff — 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)
-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland — 5 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Morningside)
-Joe Weber, Boyer Valley/Central — 8 minutes, 1 assist (vs. Dubuque)
MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 76 Iowa State 61
Oklahoma State 72 TCU 57
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 104 Iowa 68
Minnesota 70 Wisconsin 52
Big East Conference
Providence 73 Creighton 56
Butler 79 Villanova 76
Seton Hall 78 Georgetown 71
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 63 Valparaiso 51
Drake 73 Bradley 60
Indiana State 68 Loyola Chicago 39
Southern Illinois 64 Evansville 60 — OT
Missouri State 80 Illinois State 60
Southeastern Conference
Vanderbilt 99 LSU 90
Florida 81 Georgia 75
Ole Miss 84 South Carolina 70
Summit League
North Dakota State 86 Omaha 78
Fort Wayne 75 Western Illinois 69
MIAA
Missouri Western 81 Lincoln 71
GPAC
Doane 64 Concordia 59
Northwestern 89 Dordt 82
Morningside 102 Midland 77
Briar Cliff 83 Dakota Wesleyan 74
Jamestown 94 Mount Marty 82
American Rivers Conference
Dubuque 91 Central 82
Nebraska Wesleyan 84 Coe 78
Loras 90 Buena Vista 83
Wartburg 71 Luther 64
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Missouri Valley 74 Benedictine 68
Baker 72 MidAmerica Nazarene 71
Mount Mercy 93 Graceland 84
William Penn 95 Grand View 66
Clarke 75 Culver-Stockton 57
Midwest Collegiate Conference
Cornell 77 Monmouth 69
Grinnell 101 Beloit 81
St. Norbert 90 Lawrence 79
Ripon 82 Lake Forest 70
Knox 88 Illinois College 84
ICCAC
Des Moines Area 65 Southeastern 56
Southeast 101 Northeast 96
North Iowa Area 105 Iowa Lakes 91
Southwestern 77 Iowa Central 67
Ellsworth 78 Little Priest Tribal 67