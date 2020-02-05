College Basketball

(KMAland) -- UNI and Drake were winners, ISU, Iowa, Creighton and Omaha all lost and former KMAlanders Garrett Franken, Drake Johnson and Jackson Lamb all scored in double figures in regional men’s college hoops on Wednesday.

Iowa State (9-13 overall, 2-7 Big 12): Iowa State struggled in a 76-61 loss to No. 13 West Virginia (18-4, 6-3). Rasir Bolton led the Cyclones with 18 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points, five steals, five rebounds and three assists.

Iowa (16-7 overall, 7-5 Big Ten): Iowa got rocked in a 104-68 loss to Purdue (13-10, 6-6). Luka Garza scored 26 points but only had one rebounds for the Hawkeyes. The next highest scorer was Ryan Kriener, who finished with nine points.

Creighton (17-6 overall, 6-4 Big East): Creighton blew a four-point halftime lead in a 73-56 loss to Providence (13-10, 6-4). The Jays had four players in double figures but zero bench points. Ty-Shon Alexander had 15 points while Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson had 13 each and Mitchell Ballock finished with 12.

Omaha (12-12 overall, 5-4 Summit): Omaha dropped another Summit League battle, 86-78, to North Dakota State (17-7, 8-2). KJ Robinson scored 20 points to lead the Mavericks while Marlon Ruffin added 17 points off the bench. Matthew Pile chipped in 15 points and a team-high six rebounds.

Northern Iowa (20-3 overall, 9-2 MVC): The Panthers nabbed another road win, taking down Valparaiso (12-12, 5-6), 63-51. AJ Green had 19 points while Austin Phyfe finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Brown chipped in 10 points, and Trae Berhow had six points and 11 rebounds.

Drake (16-8 overall, 6-5 MVC): Liam Robbins had 29 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Drake in a 73-60 win over Bradley (15-9, 6-5). Garrett Sturtz added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Roman Penn finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Kyle Arrington, Lewis Central/Western Illinois — 2 points, 3 rebounds (vs. Fort Wayne)

-Sam Auen, Kuemper/Coe — 4 minutes (vs. Nebraska Wesleyan)

-Jake Carley, St. Albert/Briar Cliff — 4 points (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)

-Garrett Franken, Atlantic/Dordt — 15 points, 9 rebounds (vs. Northwestern)

-Drake Johnson, Stanton/Central — 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals (vs. Dubuque)

-Jackson Lamb, Nodaway Valley/Briar Cliff — 11 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists (vs. Dakota Wesleyan)

-Kylan Smallwood, Creston/Midland — 5 rebounds, 4 assists (vs. Morningside)

-Joe Weber, Boyer Valley/Central — 8 minutes, 1 assist (vs. Dubuque)

MEN’S REGIONAL COLLEGE BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 76 Iowa State 61

Oklahoma State 72 TCU 57

Big Ten Conference 

Purdue 104 Iowa 68

Minnesota 70 Wisconsin 52

Big East Conference 

Providence 73 Creighton 56

Butler 79 Villanova 76

Seton Hall 78 Georgetown 71

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 63 Valparaiso 51

Drake 73 Bradley 60

Indiana State 68 Loyola Chicago 39

Southern Illinois 64 Evansville 60 — OT

Missouri State 80 Illinois State 60

Southeastern Conference 

Vanderbilt 99 LSU 90

Florida 81 Georgia 75

Ole Miss 84 South Carolina 70

Summit League 

North Dakota State 86 Omaha 78

Fort Wayne 75 Western Illinois 69

MIAA 

Missouri Western 81 Lincoln 71

GPAC 

Doane 64 Concordia 59

Northwestern 89 Dordt 82

Morningside 102 Midland 77

Briar Cliff 83 Dakota Wesleyan 74

Jamestown 94 Mount Marty 82

American Rivers Conference 

Dubuque 91 Central 82

Nebraska Wesleyan 84 Coe 78

Loras 90 Buena Vista 83

Wartburg 71 Luther 64

Heart of America Athletic Conference 

Missouri Valley 74 Benedictine 68

Baker 72 MidAmerica Nazarene 71

Mount Mercy 93 Graceland 84

William Penn 95 Grand View 66

Clarke 75 Culver-Stockton 57

Midwest Collegiate Conference 

Cornell 77 Monmouth 69

Grinnell 101 Beloit 81

St. Norbert 90 Lawrence 79

Ripon 82 Lake Forest 70

Knox 88 Illinois College 84

ICCAC 

Des Moines Area 65 Southeastern 56

Southeast 101 Northeast 96

North Iowa Area 105 Iowa Lakes 91

Southwestern 77 Iowa Central 67

Ellsworth 78 Little Priest Tribal 67