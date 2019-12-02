(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa and Kansas State both picked up dominant victories on Monday in regional men's college basketball action.
Northern Iowa (8-1): Northern Iowa scored 60 in the first and 50 in the second of a 110-51 victory over Luther. Noah Carter had 25 points and eight rebounds off the bench while AJ Green added 19. Trae Berhow put in 17 points, Antwan Kimmons had 13 and Austin Phyfe and Spencer Haldeman added 10 apiece.
Kansas State (5-2): The Wildcats cruised to a 76-58 win over Florida A&M (0-6). Xavier Sneed had 18 points while Mike McGuirl added 16 and Cartier Diarra finished with 11 points, seven assists and five steals.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 76 Florida A&M 58
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Miami 81 Illinois 79
Minnesota 78 Clemson 60
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 110 Luther 51
Summit League
Washington 75 South Dakota 55