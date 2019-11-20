(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa moved to 6-0 while Missouri also rolled in regional men's college basketball action on Wednesday.
Northern Iowa (6-0): Northern Iowa cruised to an 88-66 victory over Cornell College. Trae Berhow stayed hot with 20 points while James Betz added 16 points and A.J. Green put in 15. Spencer Haldeman also chipped in 11 points.
Missouri (4-1): Mark Smith had 21 points and eight rebounds for Missouri in a 70-52 win over Morehead State. Dru Smith added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers.
REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Indiana 79 Princeton 54
Rutgers 69 Stephen F. Austin 57
Illinois The Citadel
Big East Conference
St. John’s 82 Columbia 69
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 88 Cornell College 66
Loyola 85 IUPUI 62
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 70 Morehead State 52
Georgia 82 Georgia Tech 78
Tennessee 76 Alabama State 41
Texas A&M 56 Troy 52
Vanderbilt 90 Austin Peay 72
Summit League
Northern Illinois Western Illinois