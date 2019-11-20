Northern Iowa New Logo
Photo: UNI Athletics

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa moved to 6-0 while Missouri also rolled in regional men's college basketball action on Wednesday.

Northern Iowa (6-0): Northern Iowa cruised to an 88-66 victory over Cornell College.  Trae Berhow stayed hot with 20 points while James Betz added 16 points and A.J. Green put in 15.  Spencer Haldeman also chipped in 11 points.

Missouri (4-1): Mark Smith had 21 points and eight rebounds for Missouri in a 70-52 win over Morehead State. Dru Smith added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. 

 

REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Indiana 79 Princeton 54

Rutgers 69 Stephen F. Austin 57

Illinois The Citadel

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 82 Columbia 69

Missouri Valley Conference

Northern Iowa 88 Cornell College 66

Loyola 85 IUPUI 62

Southeastern Conference  

Missouri 70 Morehead State 52

Georgia 82 Georgia Tech 78

Tennessee 76 Alabama State 41

Texas A&M 56 Troy 52

Vanderbilt 90 Austin Peay 72

Summit League 

Northern Illinois Western Illinois 