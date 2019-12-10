(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa won at No. 24 Colorado, and Kansas cruised over Milwaukee in men's regional college basketball action on Tuesday.
Northern Iowa (9-1): Northern Iowa snagged a 79-76 win over No. 24 Colorado (7-2) in Boulder. Trae Berhow hit five 3s and scored 20 points, and AJ Green added 20 points of his own in the win. Justin Dahl added 14 points on 7/7 shooting, and Isaiah Brown put in 10 points with five boards and five assists.
Kansas (8-1): No. 2 Kansas rolled to a 95-68 win over Milwaukee (5-5). Devon Dotson had 25 points and nine assists, and Ochai Agbaji added 22 points and eight boards for the Jayhawks. Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds.
NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 95 Milwaukee 68
Texas Tech 70 Louisville 57
Baylor 53 Butler 52
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 76 Maryland 69
Indiana UConn
Big East Conference
Baylor 53 Butler 52
St. John’s 82 Brown 71
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 79 Colorado 76
Bradley 91 Maryville 58
Summit League
Fort Wayne 69 Judson College 33
Colorado State 72 South Dakota State 68
New Mexico State 72 Denver 67