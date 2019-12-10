NCAA Basketball

(KMAland) -- Northern Iowa won at No. 24 Colorado, and Kansas cruised over Milwaukee in men's regional college basketball action on Tuesday. 

Northern Iowa (9-1): Northern Iowa snagged a 79-76 win over No. 24 Colorado (7-2) in Boulder. Trae Berhow hit five 3s and scored 20 points, and AJ Green added 20 points of his own in the win. Justin Dahl added 14 points on 7/7 shooting, and Isaiah Brown put in 10 points with five boards and five assists.

Kansas (8-1): No. 2 Kansas rolled to a 95-68 win over Milwaukee (5-5). Devon Dotson had 25 points and nine assists, and Ochai Agbaji added 22 points and eight boards for the Jayhawks. Udoka Azubuike added 15 points and 17 rebounds.

NCAA MEN’S REGIONAL BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 95 Milwaukee 68

Texas Tech 70 Louisville 57

Baylor 53 Butler 52

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 76 Maryland 69

Indiana UConn

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 82 Brown 71

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 79 Colorado 76

Bradley 91 Maryville 58

Summit League 

Fort Wayne 69 Judson College 33

Colorado State 72 South Dakota State 68

New Mexico State 72 Denver 67